    IIT Bombay student suicide: CJI ponders over where India's educational institutions are going wrong

    IIT Bombay student suicide: In response to the recent alleged suicide of a Dalit student at IIT Bombay, CJI DY Chandrachud said that such incidents involving victims from marginalised communities are becoming more common.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 3:31 PM IST

    Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud expressed concern about alleged suicides by students and said his heart goes to the victims' bereaved families on Saturday, February 25. He expressed concern about where our educational institutions are going wrong, that students are being forced to commit suicide.

    In response to the recent alleged suicide of a Dalit student at IIT Bombay, CJI said that such incidents involving victims from marginalised communities are becoming more common.

    The CJI, in his convocation address at the National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), said that judges in India play an important role in fostering dialogue with society both inside and outside of courtrooms to push for social change.

    "I recently learned of a Dalit student's suicide at IIT Bombay. It reminded me of the suicide of an Adivasi student at Odisha's National Law University last year.

    My heart goes out to the students' families. But I've also been wondering where our educational institutions are going wrong, that students are being forced to give up their precious lives," CJI said.

    A first-year student from Gujarat, Darshan Solanki, allegedly died by suicide on February 12 at IIT Bombay. "Suicides from marginalised communities are becoming more common. These figures are more than just statistics. They are sometimes the stories of centuries of struggle. I believe that the first step in addressing this issue is acknowledging and recognising the problem," asserted Justice Chandrachud.

    He said that he has been highlighting lawyers' mental health but that students' mental health is equally important. Additionally, he said that the education curriculum must instil compassion in students, and academic leaders must also be sensitive to their concerns.

    "I believe the issue of discrimination in educational institutions is directly related to a lack of empathy," Justice Chandrachud added. Apart from judicial and administrative duties, the Chief Justice of India strives to shed light on society's structural issues.

    "Therefore, promoting empathy should be the first step educational institutions should take," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: IIT Bombay forms panel to conduct parallel investigation into student death

    Also Read: IIT Bombay refutes charges of caste discrimination in institute after student's death

    Also Read: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale seeks detailed probe into IIT Bombay student suicide, caste bias charge

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2023, 3:31 PM IST
