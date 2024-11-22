'Great bowler, even greater booty': Sanjana Ganesan's post on Bumrah's Perth brilliance leaves fans in splits

Sanjana Ganesan's playful Instagram post, praising Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance on Day 1 of the India vs Australia clash in Perth, went viral and added humour to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test series.

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah stole the show on Day 1 of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia in Perth on Friday, and his performance didn’t just leave the opposition in disarray – it also sparked a viral moment on social media. Following Bumrah’s mesmerizing opening spell, his wife, Sanjana Ganesan, posted a cheeky Instagram update that had fans and cricket lovers in splits.

"Great bowler, even greater booty," wrote Ganesan, adding a playful twist to her praise of her husband's sensational performance.

Bumrah's spell was nothing short of magical, as he helped India make an emphatic comeback on a day dominated by bowlers. After electing to bat first in challenging conditions, India was bowled out for a modest 150, with debutant Nitish Reddy (41) and Rishabh Pant (37) showing brief resistance against a disciplined Australian attack. However, it was Bumrah who quickly turned the tide, helping India seize control with a devastating opening spell of 4/17.

Also read: India's batting horror, Bumrah's brilliance, 17 wickets & more: How Day 1 of IND vs AUS Perth clash transpired

With Australia reeling at 67/7, Bumrah’s pace, accuracy, and seam movement left the Australian top order clueless. His effort was complemented by superb support from Mohammed Siraj (2/17) and debutant Harshit Rana (1/33), whose immaculate lengths and seam movement made life difficult for the Australian batters.

While Bumrah’s bowling was the focal point of the day, it was his wife’s playful post on social media that caught the attention of fans worldwide. Sanjana’s lighthearted comment on her husband's "booty" added a humourous layer to the day’s intense cricketing drama, sparking an outpouring of reactions from fans across social media platforms.

Despite India's batting collapse, which saw the top order crumble under the pressure of Australia’s pace attack, Bumrah’s stunning performance overshadowed the batting failure, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next day's play. Sanjana Ganesan’s Instagram post, however, ensured that her husband’s performance wasn’t just remembered for his wickets, but also for the cheeky charm that came with it.

Also read: IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 17 wickets fall on Day 1, first on Australian soil since 1952; fans laud historic show

The match, which saw 17 wickets fall on the first day, promises to be a thrilling encounter as both teams seek to regain control. But for now, Bumrah's brilliance – and his wife’s Instagram humour – remain the talk of the town.

Here's a look at how fans reacted to Sanjana Ganesan's post on Bumrah's brilliance:

Latest Videos