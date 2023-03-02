Agniveer recruitment 2023: Registration commences on March 17; know age limit, salary, other details

IAF Agniveer Recruitment 2023: Candidates can apply for Agniveervayu beginning March 17. The registration period will commence from March 17 at 10:00 am to March 31 at 5:00 pm at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. For the first time, the IAF will administer a written exam based on the CBSE syllabus.

Following the latest rules, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the detailed selection procedure for Agniveer recruitment 2023. Candidates can apply for Agniveervayu beginning March 17 at agnipathvayu.cdac.in. For the first time, the IAF will administer a written exam based on the CBSE syllabus.

"Agniveervayu would be a distinct rank in the Indian Air Force, distinct from all other existing ranks. The Indian Air Force is not obligated to retain Agniveervayu beyond the four-year engagement period," the official statement read.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: About eligibility

Aspirants should review the Indian Air Force's complete eligibility criteria.

1) There are two types of openings in the PAF Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023: technical and non-technical.

2) Candidates for the Agniveer Vayu Bharti 2023 must have a 10th or 12th-grade diploma.

3) After completing your 12th grade in Science from an accredited school, you must have received your diploma for the Technical Post.

4) You can fill out the IAF Agniveer Vayu Application Form at agnipathvayu.cdac.in.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: About age limit

To be eligible to apply, candidates must have been born between December 26, 2002, and June 26, 2006, both dates inclusive. If a candidate passes all stages of the selection process, the maximum age as of the enrollment date should be 21 years.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: About marital status and pregnancy

Only unmarried male and female candidates will be accepted as Agniveervayu. They will also be required to voluntarily sign an agreement not to marry during the four-year engagement period. Female candidates must also agree not to become pregnant during the engagement period.

Agniveer Recruitment 2023: About salary

Agniveervayu, who enrols in this Agnipath scheme, will be paid a monthly Agniveer package of Rs 30,000 with a fixed yearly increment. "Risk and Hardship allowances (as applicable in IAF), Dress and Travel allowances will be paid. Ration, clothing, lodging, and Leave Travel Concession (LTC) will also be provided under existing rules, according to the Indian Air Force.

For those who leave after four years, a 'Seva Nidhi Package' of approximately Rs 10.04 lakh, an absolute amount excluding interest, will be provided.

