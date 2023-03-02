UP B.Ed 2023: Registration process to conclude on March 3; know application fees, paper pattern

UP B.Ed 2023: Interested candidates should apply online at www.bujhansi.ac.in. However, candidates may submit their application by March 10 with a late fee. Candidates should know that the admit card for the UP B.Ed JEE Exam will be released tentatively on April 13, 2023.

Bundelkhand University will conclude the registration process for UP B.Ed 2023 on Friday, March 3. Interested candidates should apply online at www.bujhansi.ac.in. However, candidates may submit their application by March 10 with a late fee. The UP B.ED JEE 2023 admit card will be released on April 13, and the entrance examination will be held on April 24, 2023.

"Candidates who have passed graduation/post-graduation by the year 2022 or candidates appearing in the final year of graduation/post-graduation in the year 2023 are all eligible to fill the form for UP Combined B.Ed Entrance Exam 2023," the official website read.

The UP B.Ed JEE 2023 entrance examination application fee is Rs 1400 for general and other backward class candidates from UP, Rs 700 for SC/ST candidates from UP, and Rs 1400 for general category candidates from other states.

For those who submit their applications between March 4 and 10, the late fee is Rs 2000 for general and other backward class candidates in UP, Rs 1000 for SC/ST candidates in UP, and Rs 2000 for general candidates in other states.

UP B.Ed 2023: know how to register

1) Go to the official website, bujhansi.ac.in

2) Click on the UP B.Ed registration link on the homepage

3) On a new page, register yourself and proceed

4) Submit and take the printout

The paper will be divided into two parts: Paper 1 will have sections A and B for 200 marks, and Paper 2 will have sections A and B for 200 marks, and both papers will be three hours long. Paper 1 will cover general knowledge and English/Hindi, while Paper 2 will cover arts/science/commerce/agriculture and a general aptitude test. For more details, check the notification and website for the latest updates on UP B.Ed JEE 2023.