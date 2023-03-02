Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP B.Ed 2023: Registration process to conclude on March 3; know application fees, paper pattern

    UP B.Ed 2023: Interested candidates should apply online at www.bujhansi.ac.in. However, candidates may submit their application by March 10 with a late fee. Candidates should know that the admit card for the UP B.Ed JEE Exam will be released tentatively on April 13, 2023.

    UP B.Ed 2023: Registration process to conclude on March 3; know application fees, paper pattern - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 5:37 PM IST

    Bundelkhand University will conclude the registration process for UP B.Ed 2023 on Friday, March 3. Interested candidates should apply online at www.bujhansi.ac.in. However, candidates may submit their application by March 10 with a late fee. The UP B.ED JEE 2023 admit card will be released on April 13, and the entrance examination will be held on April 24, 2023.

    "Candidates who have passed graduation/post-graduation by the year 2022 or candidates appearing in the final year of graduation/post-graduation in the year 2023 are all eligible to fill the form for UP Combined B.Ed Entrance Exam 2023," the official website read. 

    Candidates should know that the UP B.Ed JEE Exam admit card will be released tentatively on April 13, 2023, and the exam will be held tentatively on April 24, 2023. Those who intend to appear should register themselves and then apply.

    The UP B.Ed JEE 2023 entrance examination application fee is Rs 1400 for general and other backward class candidates from UP, Rs 700 for SC/ST candidates from UP, and Rs 1400 for general category candidates from other states.

    For those who submit their applications between March 4 and 10, the late fee is Rs 2000 for general and other backward class candidates in UP, Rs 1000 for SC/ST candidates in UP, and Rs 2000 for general candidates in other states.

    UP B.Ed 2023: know how to register 
    1) Go to the official website, bujhansi.ac.in
    2) Click on the UP B.Ed registration link on the homepage
    3) On a new page, register yourself and proceed 
    4) Submit and take the printout 

    The paper will be divided into two parts: Paper 1 will have sections A and B for 200 marks, and Paper 2 will have sections A and B for 200 marks, and both papers will be three hours long. Paper 1 will cover general knowledge and English/Hindi, while Paper 2 will cover arts/science/commerce/agriculture and a general aptitude test. For more details, check the notification and website for the latest updates on UP B.Ed JEE 2023.

    Last Updated Mar 2, 2023, 5:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Board Exam 2023: Over 3 lakh candidates skip Physics, English paper; check details - adt

    UP Board Exam 2023: Over 3 lakh candidates skip Physics, English paper; check details

    KCET 2023: Online registration begins at kea.kar.nic.in; know required documents, other details - adt

    KCET 2023: Online registration begins at kea.kar.nic.in; know required documents, other details

    SATHEE Education minister to introduce coaching platform created by IIT, IISc, says UGC Chairman - adt

    SATHEE: Education minister to introduce coaching platform created by IIT, IISc, says UGC Chairman

    NEET UG 2023 registration likely to begin on March 5 at neet.nta.nic.in: Report - adt

    NEET UG 2023 registration likely to begin on March 5 at neet.nta.nic.in: Report

    KCET 2023: Notification released, exam to be held in May; know how to apply - adt

    KCET 2023: Notification released, exam to be held in May; know how to apply

    Recent Stories

    election 2023 Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma: BJP's gamechanger in the northeast snt

    Himanta Biswa Sarma: BJP's gamechanger in the northeast

    Sushmita Sen shocks fans with the news of suffering a heart attack; here's what her cardiologist said vma

    Sushmita Sen shocks fans with the news of suffering a heart attack; here's what her cardiologist said

    India vs Australi, IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 3rd Test Steven Smith one-handed catch to dismiss Cheteshwar Pujara leaves Twitterati stunned - WATCH-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Smith's one-handed catch to dismiss Pujara leaves Twitterati stunned - WATCH

    Meghalaya Election 2023 results: BJP's 'beef-eater' Ernest Mawrie loses AJR

    Meghalaya Election 2023 results: BJP's 'beef-eater' Ernest Mawrie loses

    UP Board Exam 2023: Over 3 lakh candidates skip Physics, English paper; check details - adt

    UP Board Exam 2023: Over 3 lakh candidates skip Physics, English paper; check details

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon