NEET UG 2023 registration likely to begin on March 5 at neet.nta.nic.in: Report

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 registration form in March. Once released, candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 at the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Following media reports, NTA officials said that NEET Registrations 2023 will begin online on March 5. NTA will also release the NEET 2023 information bulletin with the registration process. Candidates can find the application fee and paper pattern in the information handout.

Candidates must register, fill out an online form, and upload images and documents to submit their NEET UG 2023 application. According to the NTA calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. While NEET registration for 2023 is expected to begin soon.

According to media reports, an NTA official said, "The tentative date decided by NTA for the beginning of the NEET UG 2023 registration is March 5." Previously, the NEET UG registration 2023 was scheduled to begin between the second and last weeks of January. However, as per reports, the NEET UG application process will take longer and commence by the first week of March."

According to reports, NMC may conduct the NEET UG exam or delegate this responsibility to another agency or authority. However, the Undergraduate Medical Education Board will determine the language and modalities. According to the draft guidelines, the commission has requested that stakeholders submit comments and advice in a word document.

