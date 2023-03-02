Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajasthan RBSE 2023 admit card to be released soon on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in; check details

    RBSE 2023 Admit Card: Students appearing for the Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 must bring their admit card to the exam centre. Once the admit cards are released, the RBSE 10th and 12th hall tickets will be available online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 6:47 PM IST

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, RBSE Admit Card 2023, is expected soon. The RBSE will issue admit cards for both the Class 10th and 12th exams. Students appearing for the Rajasthan Board Exam 2023 must bring their admit card to the exam centre. Once the admit cards are released, the RBSE 10th and 12th hall tickets will be available online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

    According to the RBSE Date Sheet 2023, the RBSE class 10 exam 2023 will be held from March 16 to April 11, 2023, and the RBSE class 12 exams 2023 will be held from March 9 to April 12, 2023. Exams will be held in a single shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. Candidates must arrive at the exam centre 15 minutes ahead of the exam. 

    When the admit card is made available, schools must download it and distribute it to students. Follow the steps outlined below to get your RBSE admit card 2023 online.

    Rajasthan Board Admit Card 2023: know how to download 

    1) Visit the official website at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

    2) Click on the RBSE Admit Card 2023 on the homepage

    3) On a new login page, enter your school login and password

    4) Log in to the RBSE website and download the admit card

    5) Make a copy for future reference

    The RBSE has revised the board exam date sheet; the April 3 exam will now be held on April 4, 2023. More than 21 lakh students have registered for the Rajasthan 10th and 12th board examinations in 2023.

