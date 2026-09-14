The UK government and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) will collaborate on AI and communications. They signed an MoU to strengthen cooperation on AI, digital connectivity, and responsible tech innovation, aiming for global solutions.

The UK government and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) will work together to deepen collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI) and communications, Ben Mellor, Chargé d’Affaires at the British High Commission to India, said.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of CO.AI 2026, a conference jointly organised by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) and the UK government, Mellor highlighted both sides recognise the importance of strong regulation and closer collaboration, noting that jointly addressing common challenges could lead to more effective solutions. "The UK government and Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) will work together in terms of improving our collaboration around AI communications. I think we both recognise the importance of firm regulation to make sure that there is good collaboration because if we address these problems together, we have a better chance of solving them."

Global Perspective and Solutions

Highlighting the international dimension of the collaboration, COAI Director General S.P. Kochhar said the partnership with the British High Commission would help bring a global perspective to challenges that are common across countries. “COAI has been working in the Indian space to address these issues...and now with our collaboration with the UK High Commission, we will see an international perspective because the problems across the world are the same.”

He added that the collaboration could help develop solutions with wider global acceptance. “We will be able to bring forth solutions which are acceptable across the world and we really look forward to taking this partnership forward.”

Rationale Behind the Partnership

Explaining the rationale behind the collaboration, Kochhar said, “CO stands for communication, AI obviously is artificial intelligence, and both of them put together add a lot of value to each other, and this is what was recognised by both us and the British High Commission.”

He said the MoU was the outcome of several months of discussions between COAI and the British High Commission, aimed at making the partnership actionable and delivering results for the industry in India, the UK and globally. “...this is the result of a number of months of to and fro between the two of us to see that we get an MOU which is actionable and which brings forth results which are good for the industry both in India and the UK and the world at large,” he noted.

MoU to Strengthen Cooperation

COAI and the British High Commission signed an MoU today to strengthen cooperation on artificial intelligence, digital connectivity, digital trust and responsible technology-led innovation. The association represents the major Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) and telecom equipment vendors in India. (ANI)