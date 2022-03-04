Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Twitter to reopen its global offices from March 15, firm gives 'full time WFH' option too

    "Business travel is now available again, and all worldwide Twitter offices will reopen on March 15," Agrawal wrote in a series of tweets.

    New Delhi, First Published Mar 4, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    Twitter's new CEO, Parag Agrawal, announced on Thursday that the company will reopen offices throughout the world this month, but will allow employees to work remotely if they so want, as several firms end shutdown imposed to combat the spread of Covid-19.

    Google is also planning for staff to return to its Silicon Valley headquarters in early April, with the idea that they will only work from home a few of days each week. As the spread of Covid-19 triggered a cultural shift to working remotely, tech business campuses were abandoned early in the pandemic.

    "Wherever you feel most productive and creative is where you will work, and that includes full-time WFH (work from home)," he added. He emphasised that individuals who choose to continue working remotely must "learn and adapt" since "distributed working will be considerably difficult."

    Agrawal argued in favour of returning to the office, claiming that it fostered a lively workplace culture. According to US media sources, Google aims to assist staff in adapting to "hybrid" schedules that combine working remotely and in offices this month.

