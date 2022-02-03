  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Facebook loses daily users internationally for first time ever, stocks drop roughly 20%

     As of December 31, 2021, Facebook has 2.91 billion monthly active users (MAUs), a 4% growth year over year. In 2021, Meta produced about $40 billion in profit, primarily from advertising.

    Facebook loses daily users internationally for first time ever stocks drop roughly 20 per cent gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Washington D.C., First Published Feb 3, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    For the first time, Facebook has lost daily users internationally, owing to lower-than-expected ad growth, which pushed the company's stock down about 20%. The enormous stock plunge wiped off about $200 billion in market value in an instance. In the fourth quarter of 2021, the Meta-owned Facebook network had 1.929 billion daily users, up from 1.93 billion in the previous quarter. Late on Wednesday, the corporation revealed the first consecutive fall in its history. As of December 31, 2021, Facebook has 2.91 billion monthly active users (MAUs), a 4% growth year over year. In 2021, Meta produced about $40 billion in profit, primarily from advertising.

    "We had a strong quarter as individuals turned to our products to stay connected, and companies continued to utilise our services to flourish," said Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg. "I'm delighted by the progress we've achieved this year in several critical growth areas like Reels, commerce, and virtual reality, and we'll continue to invest in these and other key objectives in 2022 as we seek to construct the metaverse," he said.

    Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other applications are part of the company's family of apps. The slowdown in user growth coincided with the announcement by the corporation, formerly known as Facebook that it would rebrand as a "metaverse" company.

    Meanwhile, Mark Zuckerberg has stated that the parent business of his social media empire, Facebook, is creating what he says is the world's fastest artificial intelligence supercomputer as part of ambitions to establish a virtual metaverse. Despite ongoing disagreements over privacy and misinformation, he stated that it would increase its data processing capability.
    In a blog post, Zuckerberg stated that the metaverse, a concept that merges the physical and digital worlds through virtual and augmented reality, will need "enormous" computer capacity. According to the corporation, the AI supercomputer, called AI Research SuperCluster (RSC) by Zuckerberg's Meta business, is already the fifth-fastest globally. Facebook says the computer will be the fastest in the world when it is completed in mid-2022.

    Also Read | Facebook parent Meta to build world’s fastest supercomputer to process data

    Also Read | Facebook delays office reopening, mandates booster shots for employees returning to office

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Pegasus Snoopgate: Just 2 people have shown up with phones before SC-appointed probe panel so far

    Pegasus Snoopgate: Just 2 people have shown up with phones before SC-appointed probe panel so far

    Woman avatar gang-raped within 60 seconds of joining Metaverse

    Woman's avatar 'gang-raped' within 60 seconds of joining Metaverse

    MHA shares Dos and Don'ts to protect your mobile phone from threats

    MHA shares Dos and Don'ts to protect your mobile phone from threats

    Google rolls out Companion Mode in Google Meet for hybrid meeting gcw

    Google rolls out Companion Mode in Google Meet for hybrid meeting

    Budget 2022 5G services to be rolled out within 2022 23 gcw

    Budget 2022: 5G services to be rolled out within 2022-23

    Recent Stories

    Honey Singh in legal trouble again; case registered for uploading vulgar song on internet RCB

    Honey Singh in legal trouble again; case registered for uploading vulgar song on internet

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22: T20Is preponed, Bengaluru Test to be day-night affair-ayh

    India vs Sri Lanka 2021-22: T20Is preponed, Bengaluru Test to be day-night affair

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi intimate scenes: Here's what Ranveer Singh had to say; actress reveals RCB

    Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi intimate scenes: Here's what Ranveer Singh has to say; actress reveals

    Pegasus Snoopgate: Just 2 people have shown up with phones before SC-appointed probe panel so far

    Pegasus Snoopgate: Just 2 people have shown up with phones before SC-appointed probe panel so far

    Mamata Banerjee announces TMC to contest in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls gcw

    Mamata Banerjee announces TMC to contest in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

    Recent Videos

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz in UP

    UP Election 2022: BJP launches election advertisement blitz

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs ATKMB: I know Mumbai City's style, ATK Mohun Bagan will try to do the best - Juan Ferrando-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I know Mumbai City's style, ATK Mohun Bagan will try to do the best - Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon
    Rahul Gandhi runs down judiciary, gets his facts wrong; received a lashing

    Rahul Gandhi receives a lashing after running down judiciary, EC; getting his facts wrong

    Video Icon
    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was not about race ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Whoopi Goldberg says Holocaust was 'not about race'; ABC News suspends 'The View' host

    Video Icon