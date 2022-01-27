Apple beats Oppo, Vivo to become top smartphone company in China for first time in 6 years

The achievement coincided with the launching of the iPhone 13, and came at a time when demand for cellphones was largely static, as Huawei's market share fell.

According to Counterpoint Research, Apple gained its highest-ever market share in China in the fourth quarter, the top-selling vendor for the first time in six years. The achievement coincided with the launching of the iPhone 13, and came at a time when demand for cellphones was largely static, as Huawei's market share fell. Apple's smartphone market share reached a new high of 23%, a record for the company. According to Counterpoint, its unit sales volume increased 32% year on year in the third quarter, while total smartphone sales in China decreased 9%.

Factors highlighted by Counterpoint analyst Mengmeng Zhang include a lower starting price in China and the impact of US sanctions on Huawei, Apple's primary competitor in the high-end sector. Apple was the top-selling smartphone brand in China until late 2015, shortly after the iPhone 6, which drew Chinese buyers with their vast displays.

In 2021, Apple was the third best-selling smartphone brand in China, accounting for 16% of the market. Vivo and Oppo, two Android handset brands owned by BBK Electronics, came in top and second place, with 22 per cent and 21 per cent, respectively.

Apple's unit sales increased 47 per cent year on year, while Huawei's fell 68 per cent. According to Counterpoint, overall smartphone sales in China declined 2%. Longer upgrade cycles have created an ongoing challenge for Chinese smartphone firms seeking to maintain domestic growth, as customers postpone purchasing new handsets. Meanwhile, a global chip and component scarcity have shaken the whole electronics sector, hurting prices and profits for all hardware manufacturers.

Vivo is in second position with a 19% market share, despite a 21% drop in shipments compared to the third quarter of 2021. Oppo (including OnePlus) finished in third with a 17 percent market share, followed by Honor (15%), Xiaomi (13%), Huawei (7%), and Realme (3%). Realme saw the biggest annual growth of any brand, with an 83 percent rise in sales between Q4 2020 and Q4 2021.

Also Read | Motorola 'Frontier 22' smartphone specifications leaked, possibly first 200MP camera phone