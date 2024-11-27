Dell Stock Set To Hit 1-Month Low After Q3 Revenue Miss, Sub-Par Guidance: Retail Stays Firmly Bullish

Dell said it expects multiple tailwinds going into next year, including more robust AI demand supported by its strong 5-quarter pipeline.

Dell Stock Set To Hit 1-Month Low After Q3 Revenue Miss, Sub-Par Guidance: Retail Stays Firmly Bullish
Author
Stocktwits Inc
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 6:19 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 6:19 PM IST

Dell Technologies, Inc. ($DELL) shares fell sharply in Wednesday’s premarket session after the computer and peripherals maker announced mixed results for the fiscal-year 2025 third quarter results but retailers aren’t ready to give up on the stock. 

Round Rock, Texas-based Dell reported third-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15, up from $1.88 earned a year-ago. The bottom-line result exceeded the consensus estimate of $2.06.

Revenue climbed 12% year-over-year (YoY) to $24.4 billion, slightly shy of the consensus estimate of $24.67 billion.

Among business segments, infrastructure solutions group (ISG) revenue rose 34% YoY to $11.4 billion or roughly 47% of the revenue. Within this segment, servers and networking revenue jumped a steeper 58% to $7.4 billion, fueled by strong demand for traditional and artificial intelligence servers.

Dell shipped $2.9 billion of AI servers in the third quarter, resulting in an AI server backlog of $4.5 billion.

The company said AI server orders were at a record $3.6 billion in the quarter, primarily driven by Tier 2 cloud service providers with continued growth in enterprise customers. 

Clients solutions group’s (CSG) revenue was down 1% at $12.1 billion, with a 3% increase in commercial client revenue more than offset by a 18% decline in consumer revenue.

Dell generated cash flow from operations of $1.6 billion in the third quarter and ended the three-month period with $16.6 billion in cash and investments. 

 Yvonne McGill, CFO of Dell said, "We continued to build on our AI leadership and momentum, delivering combined ISG and CSG revenue of $23.5 billion, up 13% year over year."

"Our continued focus on profitability resulted in EPS growth that outpaced revenue growth, and we again delivered strong cash performance."

On the earnings call, the company issued a cautious commentary regarding enterprise and large customers, which appear to be mindful of their spend in the near term. The company guided to fourth-quarter revenue to be between $24 billion and $25 billion, with ISG and CSG combined growing 13%.

Dell expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.50, plus or minus $0.10

This compares to the consensus of $25.43 billion and $2.61, respectively.

The company expects to full-year revenue to grow 9% at the midpoint and non-GAAP EPS to come in at $7.81, which trailed the average analysts’ estimate for 10% growth and $7.84, respectively.

"We expect multiple tailwinds going into next year, including more robust AI demand supported by our strong 5-quarter pipeline," said CFO McGill. "There's also an aging installed base in both PCs and traditional servers that are prime for a refresh," the executive said.

Morgan Stanley said Dell outperformed most key metrics that were on investors’ radar. The firm, however, predicted negative stock reaction as the stock is a "crowded consensus buy long," the third-quarter CSG missed and the guidance was cautious.

The firm said it would be buyers on any post-earnings weakness.

Reacting to the results, the stock was down a steep 11.55% at $125.37 as of 7:19 a.m. ET in premarket trading. If the premarket losses carry over to the regular session, the stock is on track to touch a one-month low. 

For the year, the stock has gained over 88% compared to the S&P 500’s 26% jump and the Nasdaq Composite’s nearly 28% rise.

dell-sentiment.png DELL sentiment and message volume November 27, 2024, premarket as of 7:19 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Retail sentiment toward the stock, however, remained buoyant. On Stocktwits, users stayed ‘bullish’ (64/100), and the buoyant mood triggered. 'extremely high' levels of message volume.

A user felt the stock is cheap as its market cap is almost on level with revenue.

Another shrugged off the post-earnings weakness as a typical trend. While the stock could test the $115 level in the short term, it could do just fine in the long term, he said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Frontline Stock Dips Ahead Of Q3 Earnings, But Retail Sentiment Improves

Frontline Stock Dips Ahead Of Q3 Earnings, But Retail Sentiment Improves

Urban Outfitters Stock Slips Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Neutral

Urban Outfitters Stock Slips Ahead Of Q3 Earnings: Retail’s Neutral

Hanesbrands Stock Rises On UBS Upgrade: Retail’s Neutral

Hanesbrands Stock Rises On UBS Upgrade: Retail’s Neutral

ASP Isotopes Stock Fizzles After Fuzzy Panda Short Call: Retail Eyes Opportunity

ASP Isotopes Stock Fizzles After Fuzzy Panda Short Call: Retail Eyes Opportunity

Dell Shares Fall Ahead of Q3 Earnings Yet Retail Sentiment Remains Unshaken As Message Activity Peaks

Dell Shares Fall Ahead of Q3 Earnings Yet Retail Sentiment Remains Unshaken As Message Activity Peaks

Recent Stories

Cardamom water: Skin health benefits & simple guide to make it dmn

Cardamom water: Skin health benefits & simple guide to make it

Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy rain warning! School, college holiday in Nagapattinam district due to Cyclone Fengal AJR

Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy rain warning! School, college holiday in Nagapattinam district due to Cyclone Fengal

THIS is India's only income tax-free state: Know benefits and reasons behind the unique status dmn

THIS is India's only income tax-free state: Know benefits and reasons behind the unique status

How much beer is safe to drink per week? Health benefits and risks explained dmn

How much beer is safe to drink per week? Health benefits and risks explained

What happens if you eat Idly everyday? Check health benefits vkp

What happens if you eat Idly everyday? Check health benefits

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon