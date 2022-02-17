Google pays Indian techie Aman Pandey Rs 65 crore reward for keeping Android safe

Aman Pandey, an Indian cybersecurity researcher and the founder and CEO of Bugsmirror, was among the top researchers in Google's Vulnerability Reward Program (VRP) last year. He discovered and reported 232 Android vulnerabilities just last year and received a prize of Rs 65 crore from Google for disclosing faults.

Google has rewarded an Indian techie for discovering and disclosing vulnerabilities in Android, therefore making the operating system safer for all users. Aman Pandey, an Indian cybersecurity researcher and the founder and CEO of Bugsmirror, was among the top researchers in Google's Vulnerability Reward Program (VRP) last year. He discovered and reported 232 Android vulnerabilities just last year and received a prize of Rs 65 crore from Google for disclosing faults. His name appeared on Google's Vulnerability Rewards Program, or VRP, list of outstanding researchers. According to Google, he revealed over 280 genuine concerns since he began reporting bugs in 2019.

Who is Aman Pandey?

Pandey is a BTech graduate from NIT Bhopal who specialises in Mobile Application Development, Mobile Applications, Java, Software as a Service, and Product Development. He's been rewriting the narrative of cybersecurity by keeping Android and Chrome secure in his manner, turning Google's weaknesses into golden possibilities.

In addition to Pandey, Google's blog post highlights Android security researcher Yu-Cheng Lin from China, who filed a total of 128 valid reports in 2021. Rory McNamara, a Chrome OS VRP researcher who has been participating in the "Bounty" for five years, has won $45,000 — the program's biggest single incentive — for identifying a root privilege escalation flaw.

Google has given out an astounding $8.7 million in vulnerability incentives. "Vulnerability Reward Programs throughout Google have continued to grow, and we are thrilled to share that in 2021, we granted a record-breaking $8,700,000 in vulnerability awards – with researchers giving over $300,000 of their prizes to a charity of their choosing," the company stated.

Most technology corporations, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others, compensate researchers for any 'bugs' or software problems discovered in their products. The awards are sometimes referred to as a 'Bugs bounty.'

