  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google pays Indian techie Aman Pandey Rs 65 crore reward for keeping Android safe

    Aman Pandey, an Indian cybersecurity researcher and the founder and CEO of Bugsmirror, was among the top researchers in Google's Vulnerability Reward Program (VRP) last year. He discovered and reported 232 Android vulnerabilities just last year and received a prize of Rs 65 crore from Google for disclosing faults.

    Google pays Indian techie Aman Pandey Rs 65 crore reward for keeping Android safe gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 2:13 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Google has rewarded an Indian techie for discovering and disclosing vulnerabilities in Android, therefore making the operating system safer for all users. Aman Pandey, an Indian cybersecurity researcher and the founder and CEO of Bugsmirror, was among the top researchers in Google's Vulnerability Reward Program (VRP) last year. He discovered and reported 232 Android vulnerabilities just last year and received a prize of Rs 65 crore from Google for disclosing faults. His name appeared on Google's Vulnerability Rewards Program, or VRP, list of outstanding researchers. According to Google, he revealed over 280 genuine concerns since he began reporting bugs in 2019.

    Who is Aman Pandey?
    Pandey is a BTech graduate from NIT Bhopal who specialises in Mobile Application Development, Mobile Applications, Java, Software as a Service, and Product Development. He's been rewriting the narrative of cybersecurity by keeping Android and Chrome secure in his manner, turning Google's weaknesses into golden possibilities.

    In addition to Pandey, Google's blog post highlights Android security researcher Yu-Cheng Lin from China, who filed a total of 128 valid reports in 2021. Rory McNamara, a Chrome OS VRP researcher who has been participating in the "Bounty" for five years, has won $45,000 — the program's biggest single incentive — for identifying a root privilege escalation flaw.

    Google has given out an astounding $8.7 million in vulnerability incentives. "Vulnerability Reward Programs throughout Google have continued to grow, and we are thrilled to share that in 2021, we granted a record-breaking $8,700,000 in vulnerability awards – with researchers giving over $300,000 of their prizes to a charity of their choosing," the company stated.

    Most technology corporations, including Apple, Google, Microsoft, and others, compensate researchers for any 'bugs' or software problems discovered in their products. The awards are sometimes referred to as a 'Bugs bounty.'

    Also Read | Google working on AR headset codenamed ‘Project Iris’, expected to launch in 2024: Report

     

    Also Read | Google mandates weekly COVID-19 tests for people entering US offices

    Also Read | Apple's AR/VR headset to hit stores in 2022? Read details

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 2:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar tweets letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction at Raj Bhavan

    WB Guv tweets letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction at Raj Bhavan

    Income Tax department conducts raids on premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna - ADT

    Income Tax department conducts raids on premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

    NEET PG 2022: Internship completion cut-off date extended till July 31-dnm

    NEET PG 2022: Internship completion cut-off date extended till July 31

    Haryana s 75 per cent quota in private jobs to stay big win for state as SC sets aside HC order gcw

    Haryana's 75% quota in private jobs to stay, big win for state as SC sets aside HC order

    Punjab Election 2022 PM Modi slams Congress over 'UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya' remark

    PM Modi slams Congress, Gandhi 'parivar' over 'UP, Bihar ke Bhaiya' remark

    Recent Stories

    West Bengal Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar tweets letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction at Raj Bhavan

    WB Guv tweets letter written to CM Mamata Banerjee for interaction at Raj Bhavan

    Income Tax department conducts raids on premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna - ADT

    Income Tax department conducts raids on premises of former NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna

    NEET PG 2022: Internship completion cut-off date extended till July 31-dnm

    NEET PG 2022: Internship completion cut-off date extended till July 31

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Semis to be two-legged affair between March 11-16, final on March 20-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Semis to be two-legged affair between March 11-16, final on March 20

    Haryana s 75 per cent quota in private jobs to stay big win for state as SC sets aside HC order gcw

    Haryana's 75% quota in private jobs to stay, big win for state as SC sets aside HC order

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 93): Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 93): Odisha FC, Chennaiyin FC share spoils

    Video Icon
    Kushinagar tragedy: Villagers accuse health department of negligence; post-mortem conducted-dnm

    Kushinagar tragedy: 3 km in 90 min? Delay in ambulance caused more deaths, victims' kin allege

    Video Icon
    Ukraine crisis NATO Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    NATO: Russia has imposed 'a new normal' on Europe

    Video Icon
    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa's 'saffron flag may replace national flag' remark, demand his sacking - ycb

    Congress agitated over Eshwarappa’s ‘saffron flag may replace national flag’ remark, demand his sacking

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine Crisis NATO says prepared for the worst

    Russia-Ukraine Crisis: NATO says 'we are prepared for the worst'

    Video Icon