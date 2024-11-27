Cardamom water: Skin health benefits & simple guide to make it

Discover the benefits of cardamom water for glowing skin and overall health. Learn how to prepare this refreshing drink and incorporate it into your daily routine.

article_image1
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

Cardamom water benefits : Cardamom, a fragrant spice, enhances the flavour of food. It's used in sweets and non-vegetarian dishes. It is often recommended in tea to reduce stress. Cardamom water helps achieve beautiful, glowing skin. The spice has many beneficial properties that, when added to water, do wonders for the body, especially nourishing the skin from within. 

article_image2

Cardamom Water for Skin

How to make cardamom water: Add 2-3 finely ground green cardamoms to the required amount of water. Boil for 10-15 minutes until the water turns light brown. Filter and add a few drops of lemon juice or grapefruit syrup if desired. Cardamom water, a refreshing drink made by steeping cardamom in hot water, improves digestion and enhances skin health.

article_image3

Cardamom water benefits: Skin care: Cardamom's antioxidant and antibacterial properties reduce acne and signs of aging. Daily consumption nourishes the body from within, resulting in radiant, glowing skin. 

article_image4

Cardamom water benefits: Body detox: Cardamom water significantly reduces body toxins. By promoting digestion, it cleanses the stomach. Removing toxins gives a brighter appearance and hydrates the skin, reducing dryness, cracks, and wrinkles, promoting a youthful look. 

article_image5

Cardamom Water for Skin

Cardamom water benefits: Eliminates bad breath: Cardamom water removes toxins and bacteria from the mouth, eliminating bad breath and reducing gingivitis and tooth decay. Compounds like cineole, terpinene, and limonene in cardamom seeds maintain oral hygiene. Cineole acts as an antiseptic, removing odour-causing bacteria.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Opinion A lagacy for life: How body donation advances medicine after death AJR

Opinion | A legacy for life: How body donation advances medicine after death

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness RBA

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness

Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice dmn

Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice

5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity RTM

5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity

Recent Stories

Nepal officials seek inspiration from Uttar Pradesh's eco-tourism success story AJR

Nepal officials seek inspiration from Uttar Pradesh's eco-tourism success story

Thanksgiving Day 2024: Heartwarming wishes, quotes, and messages to share NTI

Thanksgiving Day 2024: Heartwarming wishes, quotes, and messages to share

Udhayanidhi Stalin Net Worth: Know assets, film career and more about actor-politician dmn

Udhayanidhi Stalin Net Worth: Know assets, film career and more about actor-politician

HP Q4 Results Deflate Retail Mood: Stock Sinks Over 8% As In-Line Quarterly Results, Sub-par Guidance Worry Traders

HP Q4 Results Deflate Retail Mood: Stock Sinks Over 8% As In-Line Quarterly Results, Sub-par Guidance Worry Traders

Symbotic Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Firm Discloses Errors In Revenue Recognition: Retail Sentiment At 2-Month Lows

Symbotic Stock Tumbles Pre-Market After Firm Discloses Errors In Revenue Recognition: Retail Sentiment At 2-Month Lows

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon