Cardamom water: Skin health benefits & simple guide to make it

Cardamom water benefits : Cardamom, a fragrant spice, enhances the flavour of food. It's used in sweets and non-vegetarian dishes. It is often recommended in tea to reduce stress. Cardamom water helps achieve beautiful, glowing skin. The spice has many beneficial properties that, when added to water, do wonders for the body, especially nourishing the skin from within.

Cardamom Water for Skin

How to make cardamom water: Add 2-3 finely ground green cardamoms to the required amount of water. Boil for 10-15 minutes until the water turns light brown. Filter and add a few drops of lemon juice or grapefruit syrup if desired. Cardamom water, a refreshing drink made by steeping cardamom in hot water, improves digestion and enhances skin health.

Cardamom water benefits: Skin care: Cardamom's antioxidant and antibacterial properties reduce acne and signs of aging. Daily consumption nourishes the body from within, resulting in radiant, glowing skin.

Cardamom water benefits: Body detox: Cardamom water significantly reduces body toxins. By promoting digestion, it cleanses the stomach. Removing toxins gives a brighter appearance and hydrates the skin, reducing dryness, cracks, and wrinkles, promoting a youthful look.

Cardamom water benefits: Eliminates bad breath: Cardamom water removes toxins and bacteria from the mouth, eliminating bad breath and reducing gingivitis and tooth decay. Compounds like cineole, terpinene, and limonene in cardamom seeds maintain oral hygiene. Cineole acts as an antiseptic, removing odour-causing bacteria.

