THIS is India's only income tax-free state: Know benefits and reasons behind the unique status

Sikkim stands alone in India as the only state exempt from income tax. Explore the reasons behind this unique privilege and its impact.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 6:12 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

While residents of all other Indian states pay income tax, Sikkim enjoys a unique exemption. Nestled in the Northeast, this picturesque state benefits from Article 371(F) of the Indian Constitution, granting its residents freedom from income tax. Established in 1975 upon Sikkim's merger with India, this provision offers significant financial relief.

Unlike other Indians who file annual income tax returns, Sikkim's residents are exempt regardless of their income. This exemption significantly boosts their disposable income, allowing for greater savings and investments.

Article 371(F) of the Indian Constitution and Section 10(26AAA) of the Income Tax Act, 1961, ensure Sikkim's income tax exemption. This applies to all income, including interest on securities and dividends, for individuals recognized as Sikkimese under the Sikkim Subjects Regulation Act, 1961. In contrast, other Indian residents must file income tax returns by July 31 if their income exceeds the specified limit.

Sikkim's tax-free status boosts financial well-being, encourages savings and investments, and attracts investments, fostering economic growth and providing a competitive edge. This benefits sectors like tourism, agriculture, and small businesses, making Sikkim an attractive investment destination.

Rooted in historical agreements and reinforced by legal provisions, Sikkim's tax-free status exemplifies the profound impact of regional policies. As India's sole income tax-exempt state, Sikkim offers a rare economic model, benefiting its residents while promoting inclusive growth.

