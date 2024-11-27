Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy rain warning! School, college holiday in Nagapattinam district due to Cyclone Fengal

A deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclone, bringing heavy rainfall to Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Schools and colleges in Nagapattinam district are closed tomorrow due to the heavy rain warning.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 6:20 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 6:20 PM IST

Northeast Monsoon

Following the early onset of the Northeast Monsoon this year, Chennai and southern districts experienced widespread heavy rainfall. The Meteorological Department has now predicted the possibility of the first cyclone of this year's Northeast Monsoon in Tamil Nadu.

article_image2

Bay of Bengal Cyclone

The deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwest and intensified. It is expected to further strengthen into a cyclone named Fengal. It is predicted to move north-northwestwards along the Sri Lankan coast towards the Tamil Nadu coast.

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain Alert

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall with thunder and lightning. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Cuddalore, Thiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal.

article_image4

School Holiday Declared

Chennai and delta districts are experiencing heavy rainfall, particularly Nagapattinam. With an extremely heavy rainfall warning issued for Nagapattinam, schools and colleges are closed tomorrow.

