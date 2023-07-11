Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Petrol and Diesel Prices July 11: Check fuel prices in Bangalore, Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

    The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) change the prices daily in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates. Changes in petrol and diesel costs are implemented at 6 am every day. 

    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 8:18 AM IST

    The prices of petrol and diesel have remained unchanged for the past year. There has been no reduction in their prices since May 22, 2022. As of July 11, the latest price update for petrol and diesel shows no change. Even on July 11, the prices of petrol and diesel remain the same.

    Every day, the oil marketing companies in the country publish the prices of petrol and diesel. Any changes in these prices are promptly updated on their website. This allows people to access daily information regarding the price fluctuations of petrol and diesel.

    Fuel Price Today: Here is list of petrol and diesel rates in your cities:

    Bangalore

    Petrol Price: 101.94
    Diesel Price: 87.89

    Delhi

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.72
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.62

    Mumbai

    Petrol Price: Rs 106.31
    Diesel Price: Rs 94.27

    Noida

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.79
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.96

    Gurugram

    Petrol Price: Rs 97.18
    Diesel Price: Rs 90.05

    Lucknow

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.57
    Diesel Price: Rs 89.76

    Chandigarh

    Petrol Price: Rs 96.20
    Diesel Price: Rs 84.26

    The prices of petrol and diesel undergo changes everyday at 6 am. These fluctuations are influenced by factors such as excise duty, dealer commission, VAT, and additional charges. The final prices of petrol and diesel nearly double compared to their original cost. As a result, consumers are purchasing fuel at relatively high prices.

    To stay informed about the daily rates of petrol and diesel, you can use SMS services. Indian Oil customers can send an SMS to 9224992249 with the message "RSP" followed by their city code. BPCL consumers, on the other hand, can send an SMS to 9223112222 with the message "RSP" and their city code. HPCL consumers can obtain price information by sending an SMS to 9222201122 with the message "HPPrice" followed by their city code.

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 8:18 AM IST
