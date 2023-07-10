Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka to crack the whip on drug mafia; orders given to eradicate menace

    Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar has declared that the state police department is determined to eradicate the drug mafia. Addressing a free multispecialty medical camp in Bengaluru, an alarming revelation was made about the rapidly flourishing the drug mafia in India.
     

    Karnataka to crack the whip on drug mafia; orders given to eradicate menace
    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jul 10, 2023, 10:36 PM IST

    The event shed light on the concerning extent to which this drug business has expanded within the country. The majority of those who fall prey to the drug mafia are urban youth and young women, and it is having a detrimental effect on their nervous systems making them physically fragile very quickly.
    Karnataka Budget 2023: Mega funding for Bengaluru infra upgrade likely

    In a bold move, the police department has announced its decisive action to eradicate the drug trade within Karnataka state. 

    “Our state has witnessed an astonishing spike from Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore worth of drugs recovered in just a span of one-and-a-half months and they were burnt durning an operation,” the minister Informed. 

    The local police department is seeing substantial expansion and strengthening its forces. Parameshwar emphasised the presence of a highly educated and resilient group of individuals within the department.

    Furthermore, he expressed his commitment to prioritising the recruitment of more youthful individuals in the department's workforce.

    Meanwhile, in an important move, the state has successfully opened over 6500 primary health centres, marking a substantial milestone in the healthcare sector.
    Karnataka: Kumaraswamy walks around with 'pen-drive bomb'; speculation mounts

    “In order for a nation to possess strength, it is imperative that its population maintains a state of sturdy well-being. Millions of underprivileged individuals in this nation have had their lives greatly boosted, thanks to the commendable efforts of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) organising free health check-up camps,” he said.

    Last Updated Jul 10, 2023, 10:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Man killed barbarically outside a bar in Karnataka's Kolar vkp

    Man killed barbarically outside a bar in Karnataka's Kolar

    Bengaluru: BBMP launches dog survey to control rabies vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP launches dog survey to control rabies

    Karnataka: High electricity bills deflate 'free' power logic; BESCOM staff attacked in Ramanagara vkp

    Karnataka: High electricity bills deflate 'free' power logic; BESCOM staff attacked in Ramanagara

    Karnataka: Kumaraswamy walks around with 'pen-drive bomb'; speculation mounts

    Karnataka: Kumaraswamy walks around with 'pen-drive bomb'; speculation mounts

    Bengaluru cyclist Srinivas Gokulnath conquers Race Across America vkp

    Bengaluru cyclist Srinivas Gokulnath conquers Race Across America

    Recent Stories

    Man killed barbarically outside a bar in Karnataka's Kolar vkp

    Man killed barbarically outside a bar in Karnataka's Kolar

    Man detained in UAE for 'insulting Emirati Society' in his controversial car showroom spoof video snt

    Man detained in UAE for 'insulting Emirati Society' in his controversial car showroom spoof video

    Bengaluru: BBMP launches dog survey to control rabies vkp

    Bengaluru: BBMP launches dog survey to control rabies

    football Cristiano Ronaldo launches 'Forever CR7: The GOAT' NFT collection based on milestone goals from his career snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo launches 'Forever CR7: The GOAT' NFT collection based on milestone goals from his career

    tennis Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic ready for Rublev challenge in QF after surviving Hurkacz test (WATCH) snt

    Wimbledon 2023: Djokovic ready for Rublev challenge in QF after surviving Hurkacz test (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon
    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon