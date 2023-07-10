Karnataka to crack the whip on drug mafia; orders given to eradicate menace

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar has declared that the state police department is determined to eradicate the drug mafia. Addressing a free multispecialty medical camp in Bengaluru, an alarming revelation was made about the rapidly flourishing the drug mafia in India.

The event shed light on the concerning extent to which this drug business has expanded within the country. The majority of those who fall prey to the drug mafia are urban youth and young women, and it is having a detrimental effect on their nervous systems making them physically fragile very quickly.

In a bold move, the police department has announced its decisive action to eradicate the drug trade within Karnataka state.

“Our state has witnessed an astonishing spike from Rs 150 crore to Rs 200 crore worth of drugs recovered in just a span of one-and-a-half months and they were burnt durning an operation,” the minister Informed.

The local police department is seeing substantial expansion and strengthening its forces. Parameshwar emphasised the presence of a highly educated and resilient group of individuals within the department.

Furthermore, he expressed his commitment to prioritising the recruitment of more youthful individuals in the department's workforce.

Meanwhile, in an important move, the state has successfully opened over 6500 primary health centres, marking a substantial milestone in the healthcare sector.

“In order for a nation to possess strength, it is imperative that its population maintains a state of sturdy well-being. Millions of underprivileged individuals in this nation have had their lives greatly boosted, thanks to the commendable efforts of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) organising free health check-up camps,” he said.