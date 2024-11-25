Bengaluru: BBMP warns of double penalties on property tax arrears after November 30 OTS deadline

The BBMP has set November 30 as the final deadline for property owners to clear tax arrears under the OTS scheme. Defaulters face double penalties and interest from December 1. Notices and strict actions, including property locks, are being issued to ensure compliance.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a final warning to property owners in Bengaluru, urging them to clear their tax arrears under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme before the November 30 deadline. With just six days remaining, officials have made it clear that failing to pay will result in severe penalties, including double the arrears and interest starting December 1.

The OTS scheme, which started in February, provided a unique opportunity for property owners with pending taxes to settle their dues without additional penalties. Despite extending the deadline thrice, the civic body has decided against another extension this time, making this Saturday the last chance for defaulters to benefit from the scheme.

Bengaluru: BBMP to seal properties with unpaid tax arrears from December 1

According to BBMP, around 3.9 lakh property owners across eight zones had outstanding taxes. Half of them have already cleared their arrears under the OTS scheme. However, the remaining property owners face the prospect of steep fines if they miss this final window.

From December 1, interest and penalty fees will be mandatory for all unpaid taxes. BBMP officials have already started issuing notices to major defaulters, with some commercial properties being locked for non-payment. Discussions are underway to extend this action to residential properties if necessary.

The corporation is also considering door-to-door tax collection to ensure compliance. Revenue officials have emphasized the importance of paying arrears on time to avoid unnecessary financial burdens.

Bengaluru: BWSSB mulls to introduce OTS scheme for outstanding water bill payments

The civic body has reiterated that strict action will be taken against defaulters, urging property owners to act swiftly and avoid penalties. With the OTS scheme set to expire soon, taxpayers are advised to make their payments immediately to prevent future complications.

For more information and payment options, property owners can visit the official BBMP website or approach their local BBMP office.

Latest Videos