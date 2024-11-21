Zomato CEO's unique offer: Pay Rs 20 lakh for a job with NO salary for a year | Check details

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is offering a Chief of Staff position with an unusual requirement: a Rs 20 lakh fee and no salary for the first year. This opportunity, based in Gurugram, targets driven individuals willing to learn and contribute to Zomato's future, with the fee going to Feeding India.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has announced a job opening for a Chief of Staff position. The position has a startling requirement: the chosen applicant must pay Rs 20 lakh in fees and will not get a salary for the first year. Strange, doesn't it? Let's take a closer look at the work to see what it entails and if you will be paid.

Based in Zomato's headquarters in Gurugram, the firm claims that this employment opportunity is intended for those who have a strong drive to learn and develop. The ideal applicant would have "hunger," "empathy," and "common sense," but no substantial prior experience or sense of entitlement, according to Goyal's lengthy LinkedIn post.

"This role is not about resume building or financial perks," Goyal stated. "It’s for those who want to learn and contribute to building the future of Zomato, Blinkit, Hyperpure, and Feeding India."

There have been concerns made about the Rs 20 lakh price that bidders would have to pay directly to Feeding India, a Zomato non-profit program. Goyal explained that this criterion is intended to make sure that candidates are driven by the chance to learn rather than by financial gain.

Despite the fact that there is no pay for the first year, Zomato is offering to contribute Rs 50 lakh to the candidate's preferred charity, which is the same amount as the normal compensation for this position. From the second year onward, the Chief of Staff will receive a competitive salary exceeding Rs 50 lakh per year.

However, how can one apply for it?

Candidates are advised to send Goyal a 200-word cover letter alone, without a résumé. Only the letter's content will be taken into consideration when making the choice. Goyal stated, "This is a fast-track learning opportunity," likening the position to a demanding, practical management school.

Both praise and criticism have been directed at the news.Supporters see the offer as a unique opportunity for those who are enthusiastic about the consumer IT sector to gain firsthand knowledge from a top entrepreneur.

