Karnataka: Kumaraswamy walks around with 'pen-drive bomb'; speculation mounts

The corridors of power and both the Houses of Legislature on Monday were agog with thick rumours that former Karnataka Chief Minister and Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy might release a 'pen-drive bomb' that purportedly contains details of corruption against a minister.

The state government could potentially be in for a major shock if Kumaraswamy brings the evidence to light. However, HDK has reportedly not mentioned to even his own JD-S party workers what is contained within the pendrive.

Amidst a growing debate, the question on everyone's mind is whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lend its support to Kumaraswamy in light of the current issue.

Karnataka Budget 2023: JDS says budget fails to address people's wishes

Kumaraswamy has been making allegations against the Congress party, accusing them of corruption. Following the session, he made a public appearance before the media, carrying a pendrive and declaring, "I shall unveil its contents at the opportune moment."

Kumaraswamy also levelled accusations against the ruling party, alleging the existence of a 'YST tax' within the state. However, he failed to provide a clear explanation of what this tax entails, leaving it open to interpretation, with many speculating that it could refer to 'Yatindra Siddaramaiah Tax'.



In addition, he further emphasised the existence of corruption in relation to a transfer scam. In the past few days, the Congress government has been accused of mocking Kumaraswamy, questioning the validity of his claims and labelling him as a 'hit-and-run-man'. However, in a surprising turn of events, Kumaraswamy has acquired a pendrive containing alleged recorded conversations of ministers.

New IT and aerospace park, Industrial Township to come up in Bengaluru

During a media address, he confidently declared the existence of damaging proof within the said pen-drive. In a declaration, HDK confidently stated his intention to disclose crucial information during the upcoming session. They expressed their plan to deliver a pen-drive containing said information directly to the speaker.

If the name in the pen-drive gets revealed in the session on Monday,

high chances of HD Kumaraswamy demanding for the resignation of the concerned minister. The release of the pen drive poses a chance of risk of instigating chaos in the assembly.