West Bengal Panchayat Election Result 2023 Live: How to check party-wise result

The verdict of the politically-important West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023 will be declared on July 11. A staggering number of over 200,000 candidates are competing for a remarkable total of 73,887 seats. Mamata Banerjee's TMC, the BJP and an alliance comprising the Congress and the Left parties are the major contenders. Over 2,00,000 candidates took part in the elections for approximately 73,887 seats.

The election took place on July 8, but due to reports of violence at several polling stations, the state election commission (SEC) ordered a re-polling at 696 stations in 19 districts. This decision came after allegations of tampering with ballot boxes and incidents of violence that tragically resulted in the loss of over 20 lives. The re-election was conducted a day after the initial polling and under the supervision of central forces, with CCTV cameras ensuring transparency.

Since the SEC announced the polling dates on June 8, a series of violent activities have occurred, leading to several casualties across party lines. This rural body election is considered a litmus test for the ruling Trinamool Congress, led by Mamata Banerjee, ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The party currently faces corruption charges, with several of its leaders arrested by the CBI and ED.

According to the SEC notification, the counting of votes began at 8 am on July 11 and results will be declared once the process is over.

How to check results

Across 22 districts, the Gram Panchayat elections were held for 63,229 seats. Additionally, elections for the Panchayat Samitis were conducted for 9,730 seats, and for the Zilla Parishad, 928 seats were contested across 20 districts. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has fielded 71,938 candidates, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is contesting for 46,404 seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) and the Congress have put forth a total of 42,910 and 14,615 candidates respectively.