Kamala Harris has called for slowing frontier AI development, warning of its 'alarming speed.' She urged Congress to pass new laws, establish federal oversight, and pursue an international treaty with China to ensure the technology is safe.

Former US Vice President Kamala Harris has called for slowing the pace of frontier artificial intelligence (AI) development and urged Congress to establish stronger regulatory oversight, warning that the technology is advancing at an “alarming speed.”

Taking to her official X account, Harris said AI is advancing at an “alarming speed,” adding that slowing its development is critical to ensuring the technology serves the “public interest.” “This moment demands the leadership of the United States government. Congress must work at an urgent pace to pass new laws and establish a new federal entity to provide oversight and independent testing for this technology, to ensure accountability, and to protect our wellbeing,” the post read.

Industry Leaders Echo Concerns

Her remarks come amid growing calls from AI industry leaders for stronger safeguards around frontier AI development. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has called for slowing the pace of AI development and proposed giving third-party evaluators ongoing access to AI systems. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has backed independent evaluators while emphasising safe development, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk has proposed a peer-review mechanism under which leading AI companies test each other’s models before release. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has also backed calls for slowing the pace of AI development.

The debate follows the public resignation of a former Anthropic researcher, who claimed that companies were close to losing control of AI technology. https://x.com/KamalaHarris/status/2099598534831911394 “Over the weekend, industry leaders voiced support for an idea that the American people and many AI researchers in their own labs have been calling for: We must responsibly slow the pace of frontier AI development,” she said.

Balancing Progress and Safety

The former US Vice President noted slowing the pace of AI development does not mean abandoning its potential benefits, including life-saving applications in medicine. “A slowdown is critical in order to ensure AI serves the public interest. Pacing AI development does not mean giving up on this technology’s potential to produce life-saving benefits in fields like medicine — some of which we are already seeing. Rather, it is about setting up sensible guardrails so that AI does not completely escape human control and endanger our safety and collective future,” she wrote in the post.

Call for International Cooperation

Calling for “international coorporation” she further added, “United States must continue to lead the world in developing AI technology even as we seek to impose common-sense safety standards. This means that the president must do his job to protect America’s interests by pursuing a treaty with countries like China to stop dangerous uses of AI, limit the speed of its development, and adopt global standards for testing.” (ANI)