India's auto sector thrived in August 2026, producing over 31.57 lakh vehicles. Domestic passenger vehicle sales surged by 36.5% to 4.39 lakh units, while two-wheeler sales crossed 20.34 lakh units, marking a 10.5% growth year-on-year.

India produced over 31.57 lakh vehicles in August 2026, with domestic sales of passenger vehicles standing at 4.39 lakh units and two-wheelers crossing 20.34 lakh units during the month, according to the data shared by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

As per the data, domestic vehicle sales recorded broad-based growth with passenger vehicle sales rising 36.5 per cent to 4,39,309 units from 3,21,901 units in August 2025.

“The total production of Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycle in August 2026 was 31,57,822 units,” it said in the release.

Segment-wise Sales Performance

At the same time, three-wheeler sales increased 22.8 per cent to 93,764 units from 76,324 units, while two-wheeler sales grew 10.5 per cent to 20,34,698 units from 18,41,954 units in the year-ago period.

Three-Wheeler Details

Furthermore, within the three-wheeler segment, passenger carrier sales rose 22.4 per cent to 78,680 units in August 2026 from 64,294 units a year earlier, while goods carrier sales increased 34.9 per cent to 13,320 units from 9,876 units.

However, e-rickshaw sales declined 6 per cent to 1,264 units from 1,344 units, while e-cart sales fell 38.3 per cent to 500 units from 810 units.

Two-Wheeler Details

Within two-wheelers, scooter sales jumped 23.8 per cent to 8,55,715 units, while motorcycle sales rose 2.4 per cent to 11,33,047 units.

Industry Outlook and Growth Factors

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Passenger Vehicles, Three Wheelers and Two Wheelers have recorded highest ever sales of August in 2026. In August 2026, Passenger Vehicles posted sales of 4.39 lakhs units with double digit growth of 36.5%, Three Wheelers sales recorded 0.94 lakhs units with growth of 22.8%, and Two Wheelers Sales logged 20.35 lakhs units with growth of 10.5% compared to the same period of last August 2025”.

India’s automobile industry is passing through a robust growth phase. The growth in August 2026 has been supported by a lower base of previous year. The broader demand environment remains fundamentally healthy. Strong consumer confidence, resilient rural markets, improving financing conditions, and accelerating adoption of alternative drivetrains are creating a favourable ecosystem across vehicle categories. Festive demand is also expected to provide an additional boost, resulting in healthy Q2 numbers”, Menon added. (ANI)