India and Mauritius are set to expand their energy partnership beyond petroleum products to clean and sustainable fuels. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said Mauritius has prepared a National Biofuel Policy Framework, creating new cooperation avenues.

India and Mauritius are set to expand their energy partnership beyond conventional petroleum products to clean and sustainable fuels, with Mauritius having prepared a National Biofuel Policy Framework, Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Puri said the two countries' energy cooperation would increasingly cover future energy security and cleaner fuels, building on their existing partnership in petroleum products.

"India-Mauritius energy partnership is now not only limited to today's needs, but is also moving towards future energy security and clean energy," Puri said in a post on X.

Expanding Cooperation in Biofuels

Mauritius is a founding member of the Global Biofuels Alliance and has prepared its National Biofuel Policy Framework with support from the alliance, Puri said. This creates scope for greater cooperation between the two countries in clean and sustainable fuels, beyond crude oil and refined petroleum products.

India's Role as a Reliable Energy Partner

The minister said India's growing refining capacity and its position as a net exporter of refined petroleum products are also allowing the country to play a larger role in the energy security of partner nations.

"India's energy strength is now a strength for our friends as well," Puri said, adding that as uncertainty around energy supplies grows globally, India can serve as a reliable and stable energy source for its partners.

India currently has 23 refineries processing around 270 million metric tonnes of crude oil annually, according to Puri. He said the country's refining capacity is being expanded and its refining strength should be viewed not only as an asset but also as a responsibility to remain a dependable energy partner.

"India's refining power is now not just our strength, but also our responsibility and our global credibility," Puri said.

A New Chapter in Bilateral Energy Ties

He said the India-Mauritius partnership demonstrated how India's energy capabilities could support the economic resilience of friendly countries. The cooperation would help Mauritius strengthen its energy security while also creating opportunities for future collaboration in sustainable fuels.

Puri said the latest agreements marked a broader shift in the bilateral energy relationship, with the partnership moving from meeting immediate fuel requirements towards longer-term cooperation in energy security and cleaner alternatives.

"This G2G and B2B agreements mark a new chapter in India-Mauritius energy cooperation," he said, adding that Mauritius' new biofuel policy framework "opens the way for deeper cooperation in clean and sustainable fuels, beyond crude and refined products."

The development comes as India seeks to use its refining and energy capabilities not only for domestic requirements but also to support the energy security of partner countries, Puri said. (ANI)