Gold, Silver Prices Today, September 14: Check Latest Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & Other Cities

Gold and silver remain firmly in focus for Indian buyers as precious-metal prices continue to fluctuate amid changing global market conditions. On September 14, investors and consumers are closely monitoring the latest rates before making purchases, especially after the notable price movements in recent sessions.

Gold prices can vary from city to city as local taxes, transportation costs, dealer margins and other charges affect the final retail price. The rate quoted for jewellery may also differ from the benchmark market price after making charges and applicable taxes are added.

For buyers planning a purchase today, understanding the difference between 22-karat and 24-karat gold is particularly important. While 24K gold has a higher level of purity and is commonly preferred for investment, 22K gold is widely used for jewellery due to its greater durability. Checking the rate for the right purity can therefore make a significant difference to the final bill.

Silver has also remained an important part of the precious-metals market, with prices witnessing considerable movement in recent weeks. The metal is used not only in jewellery and household items but also in various industrial applications, making its price sensitive to investment demand and wider economic developments.

The table below provides a convenient city-wise snapshot of gold and silver prices for September 14. Readers can compare rates across major markets, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru, before deciding when and where to buy.

For those purchasing jewellery, comparing the quoted rate with the final invoice is equally important. Making charges, taxes and other applicable costs can increase the total amount payable beyond the headline gold or silver rate. Buyers should therefore check the purity, weight and complete price breakdown before completing the purchase.

Market rates can change, so the figures should be verified again before making a transaction. The table above offers a quick comparison of the latest city-wise prices, keeping the focus on what matters most to buyers: the cost of gold and silver in their city today.If you want, I can also make it slightly more human/news-style while keeping the same information and length.