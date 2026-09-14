Precious metal prices in India remained volatile on September 14, with gold and silver rates varying across major cities as buyers compared local charges and purity differences before making purchases.

Gold and silver continue to dominate attention among Indian buyers as prices remain volatile amid global market shifts. On September 14, investors and consumers closely tracked the latest rates, particularly after recent fluctuations that have influenced buying decisions.

Gold prices vary across cities due to local taxes, transport costs, dealer margins and other charges. Jewellery rates often differ from benchmark prices once making charges and taxes are added, making it essential for buyers to check the final invoice carefully.

Importance Of Purity And Price Differences

For those planning purchases, the distinction between 22-karat and 24-karat gold remains crucial. While 24K gold represents higher purity and is typically chosen for investment, 22K gold is preferred for jewellery because of its durability. Buyers must ensure they are checking the correct purity rate to avoid surprises in the final bill.

Silver has also seen notable price swings in recent weeks. Beyond its use in jewellery and household items, silver plays a role in industrial applications, making its price sensitive to both investment demand and broader economic conditions.

City-Wise Gold And Silver Rates – September 14

The following table provides a snapshot of gold and silver prices across major Indian cities for September 14.

Delhi: 24K Gold (10g) – Rs 1,52,310; 22K Gold (10g) – Rs 1,39,617; Silver (1kg) – Rs 2,32,880

Mumbai: 24K Gold (10g) – Rs 1,52,570; 22K Gold (10g) – Rs 1,39,860; Silver (1kg) – Rs 2,32,880

Kolkata: 24K Gold (10g) – Rs 1,52,370; 22K Gold (10g) – Rs 1,39,676; Silver (1kg) – Rs 2,32,980

Chennai: 24K Gold (10g) – Rs 1,53,020; 22K Gold (10g) – Rs 1,40,270; Silver (1kg) – Rs 2,33,960

Bengaluru: 24K Gold (10g) – Rs 1,52,690; 22K Gold (10g) – Rs 1,39,960; Silver (1kg) – Rs 2,33,470

Hyderabad: 24K Gold (10g) – Rs 1,52,820; 22K Gold (10g) – Rs 1,40,080; Silver (1kg) – Rs 2,33,650

Buyer Precautions

For jewellery buyers, comparing the quoted rate with the final invoice is essential. Making charges, GST and other costs can raise the payable amount beyond the headline rate. Checking purity, weight and the complete breakdown before purchase helps avoid confusion.

Market rates are subject to change, so buyers should verify the latest figures before completing transactions. The city-wise table offers a quick comparison to guide decisions on when and where to buy.