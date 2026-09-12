China Southern Airlines will resume Guangzhou-New Delhi flights after a six-year gap, ahead of President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit. This adds to the growing air connectivity between the two nations by various carriers.

Ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to India for the BRICS summit China Southern Airlines announced on Saturday that it will resume regular passenger services on the Guangzhou-New Delhi route starting September 21, reported Global Times. This marks the relaunch of China Southern's India service after a six-year suspension. Following the restart, the airline will run over 100 weekly flights across its eight round-trip routes in South Asia, the carrier said.

Restoration of Air Connectivity

Earlier in April, direct air connectivity between India and China got a boost after Air China resumed its Beijing-Delhi service. The airline restarted its direct route between Beijing and Delhi from marking the second route to India to resume by Chinese carriers.

The move followed resumption of flights by China Eastern Airlines, which restarted its direct service between Kunming and Kolkata on April 18. Earlier on March 30, IndiGo commenced its inaugural daily, nonstop service between Kolkata and Shanghai, marking another significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between India and the People's Republic of China. The launch built on IndiGo's recent expansion in China, including the successful reinstatement of flights from Kolkata to Guangzhou and the subsequent start of operations from Delhi.

The announcement followed the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) confirmation of the resumption of direct flights between India and China, which had been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the tensions post the Doklam and Galwan standoffs.

Xi Jinping's BRICS Summit Visit

Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping left Beijing on Saturday for the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Xinhua reported. President Xi will hold a bilateral meeting with PM Modi later on Saturday.

The Chinese President Xi's entourage includes Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, and Wang Yi, Chinese foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, the Chinese news agency said.

According to a Xinhua report Xi Jinping is expected to advance proposals on Global South cooperation at the BRICS summit much as he did during the SCO Summit in Bikshek.

The Role of BRICS

BRICS has emerged as a key platform for coordinating economic policy among major emerging economies. It serves as the principal forum where these nations shape a common position on global governance. Through sustained dialogue, it has become a channel for advancing the interests of the Global South within multilateral institutions.

Its agenda spans development, finance, technology, trade and people-to-people exchanges. The grouping reflects the growing economic weight and aspirations of emerging economies globally. It provides members with a platform to share experiences and address common challenges. (ANI)