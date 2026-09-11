Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launched the 'One Tag' facility for FASTag portability. He emphasized that India's future mobility will be driven by intelligent highways and interoperable digital systems to create more efficient transportation networks.

India’s next phase of mobility infrastructure will increasingly be driven by intelligent highways, interoperable digital systems and technology-led financing, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, stressing that the convergence of physical infrastructure, digital payments and data can create more efficient and transparent transportation networks.

The minister was speaking at the launch of OneTag. He launched the ‘One Tag’ facility for FASTag portability in Mumbai. It allows vehicle owners to link their existing FASTag to a new bank account through the Rajmarg Yatra app. The launch of the app, he said, reflects India’s continued focus on innovation, interoperability and customer-centric digital infrastructure. The launch comes as India’s highway network and mobility ecosystem become increasingly connected, opening opportunities to integrate tolling, payments, vehicle data and financial services into a more seamless mobility experience.

FASTag Success and Future Tolling Systems

Gadkari highlighted FASTag as an example of how digital infrastructure can transform physical infrastructure and improve efficiency. He said FASTag penetration at National Highway toll plazas has crossed 98 per cent, with around 13 crore FASTags issued across the country. The minister said the government is working towards a barrier-free tolling system using FASTag and automatic number plate recognition (ANPR). He said multi-lane free-flow (MLFF) tolling was implemented at a Mumbai toll plaza on May 11, 2026, with the broader objective of moving towards barrier-free tolling across the highway network within a year.

Economic and Environmental Benefits

Gadkari said technology-led tolling has already generated significant economic and environmental benefits by reducing waiting time, fuel consumption and leakage. He noted that the earlier waiting time at toll plazas had been around 12 minutes and stressed the need to further reduce stoppages through digital systems. He also pointed to the potential for technology to sharply lower tolling-related operational costs. According to the minister, operational costs that were earlier around 12-15 per cent could fall to 2-3 per cent with greater digitisation, potentially saving the government Rs 6,000-7,000 crore.

Integration and Interoperability: The Next Phase

Gadkari said the next phase would require greater integration of mobility data across FASTag, vehicles, insurance and banking systems. “The biggest power is interoperability,” he said, calling for research and recommendations that can help build futuristic infrastructure policies around digital systems.

He also emphasised the role of innovation, entrepreneurship, science, technology and research in converting knowledge into wealth, arguing that India’s young innovators and startups can help develop technologies useful not only for the country but for the world. (ANI)