Indian equity markets ended the week on a negative note, with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 declining due to elevated crude oil prices, profit-taking, and cautious investor sentiment. Brent crude hit a four-month high, raising inflation concerns.

Market Ends Lower on Economic Headwinds

Domestic equity markets ended the week on a negative note on Friday, weighed down by elevated crude oil prices, profit-taking and cautious investor sentiment. Brent crude touched a four-month high of USD 108 per barrel during the session before easing to close at USD 104.38 per barrel, keeping pressure on investor sentiment and raising concerns over inflationary risks. At the close of trading, the BSE Sensex stood at 74,781.76 points, down 120.83 points, or 0.16 per cent. The broader NSE Nifty 50 ended at 23,398.10 points, declining 79.70 points, or 0.34 per cent.

Expert Commentary

Commenting on the market movement, Riyank Arora, Associate Vice President – HNI & Derivatives at Hedged.in, said domestic equities witnessed mild selling pressure, although the broader market structure remained intact. "Indian equity markets ended today's session on a mildly negative note, with benchmark indices giving up some of their recent gains amid profit-taking and cautious sentiment. The market remained range-bound through the session, with investors closely tracking global cues and domestic developments. Despite today's decline, the broader structure remains constructive as long as key support zones continue to hold," Arora said.

Global Market Snapshot

In global markets, Dow Jones Futures were trading higher by 305.51 points, or 0.59 per cent, at 52,369.61 at the time of filing. The S&P 500 declined 0.58 per cent to 7,591.70, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.65 per cent to 26,081.72.

Technical Outlook

Nifty 50 Analysis

On the technical outlook, Arora said key support and resistance levels would determine the market's near-term direction. "On the index front, Nifty 50 slipped below the psychologically important 23,400 level. The index is now approaching its immediate support zone of 23,350–23,300, while 23,200 remains the deeper cushion. On the upside, resistance is placed at 23,500–23,550, followed by 23,650. A sustained move above these levels would strengthen the bullish setup, while a decisive break below 23,200 could lead to further weakness," he said.

Sensex Analysis

On the Sensex, Arora said the index reflected mild profit-taking across the broader market but continued to hold above its crucial support zone. "The Sensex reflected mild profit-taking across the broader market. The index continues to hold above its crucial support zone of 74,500–74,700. Resistance is placed at 75,100–75,400, and a decisive move above this zone would provide fresh momentum to the upside," he said.

Investor Strategy Ahead

Looking ahead, Arora said the day's decline appeared to be a measured pullback rather than a structural reversal, with the broader trend remaining constructive as long as key support levels hold. "Market participants should continue to monitor 23,350–23,200 on the Nifty and 74,500–74,700 on the Sensex. A buy-on-dips approach in fundamentally strong names remains preferable, with disciplined risk management and a close watch on key support levels," he added. (ANI)

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