Amazon workers planning 3-day strike at UK warehouse during Prime Day event; Here's why

Around 900 Amazon workers at a warehouse are planning a strike for three days over a pay dispute. The strike, planned on July 11 and 12, coincides with the Amazon Prime Days Sale event.

Amazon workers are planning a strike at a UK warehouse. The three-day long strike will begin on July 11 and end on July 13 and will be staged over a pay dispute, according to media reports. The proposed strike will coincide with the Amazon Prime Day Sale, which starts on July 11 in the UK and runs through July 12. The strike isn't anticipated to have an impact on the consumers, though, as the warehouse where it is being planned doesn't directly fulfil client orders.

There will reportedly be 900 Amazon employees participating in the strike at the Coventry warehouse in the UK. Media reports that the strike would take place on July 11, July 12, and July 13 for two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening. The news agency received a similar message from the Labour Union GMB through email. The walkout by Amazon employees is in protest of their hourly wage of 15 pounds. Depending on the area, the corporation has set the minimum beginning hourly wage for employees at between 11 and 12 pounds.

GMB Senior Organiser Rachel Fagan told media that "GMB members in Coventry have repeatedly shown that this fight will only end with 15 pounds ($19.25) an hour and union rights."

This is not the first strike the employees have called. The workers in the Coventry warehouse had also conducted a walkout the previous month, from June 12 to 14. The employees had subsequently voted in support of continuing strikes for another six months, according to the union.

The Amazon Prime Day Sale in India will start on July 15 and last through July 16 this year. On Amazon India's website, you can already see the same advertising banner. During the sale, several smartphones are expected to get cheaper. The iPhone 14, for instance, is expected to be available at a massive discount, as per reports.

