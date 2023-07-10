WhatsApp rolls out new feature for iOS users! You will get translucent tab and navigation bar

WhatsApp is rolling out a tweaked interface that features translucent bars. This update is for iOS users, and the update is available in the App Store. By providing a translucent tab bar and navigation bar, WhatsApp is giving users a reimagined experience with the new interface.

WhatsApp is releasing many new versions that include a modified layout with transparent bars. The update is accessible on the App Store and is intended for iOS users. Previously, certain beta testers received access to an enhanced UI with the WhatsApp beta for the iOS 23.13.0.70 upgrade. With the new layout, WhatsApp is offering users a reinvented experience by including a transparent tab bar and navigation bar.

According to WA Beta Info, WhatsApp for iOS 7 already had a comparable design, but for reasons that are currently unknown, WhatsApp decided to remove the translucent appearance. The WhatsApp for iOS 23.13.80 update is now available on the App Store.

Even though they are not listed in the official changelog from the App Store, this update is currently being widely distributed to users, according to WA Beta Info. The updated sticker tray, which was a feature of the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.13.78, is still featured in the official changelog. It has smoother navigation and a wider variety of avatar stickers.

Additionally, it can be verified that the most recent update to the software from the software Store has enabled more users to access a new interface, as per reports. Open any app component to see whether you can access the translucent effect. It's crucial to remember that you might need to restart the app once after installing this update.

If you don't have this functionality, some accounts may obtain it in the next weeks, says the official changelog, as reported. It is advised to frequently update the software from the software Store or the TestFlight app if you install the update and are still unable to use the functionality.

iOS users may now enjoy the new UI with translucent bars when they download the most recent version of WhatsApp from the App Store. Users may immediately apply this update for a better experience.

Updates for the messaging app are constantly being released. A filter feature was incorporated in WA Beta Info's recently revealed idea for the app's updated user experience. The goal was to improve the implementation's poor user friendliness in order to make it simpler for users to utilise the filter function. In the past, the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.6 update promised a bottom navigation bar. As per a report by WA Beta Info, WhatsApp is developing a new feature that will allow users to filter the conversation list.

