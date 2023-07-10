Threads planning to introduce ‘Following’ tab feature similar to Twitter: Report

According to the company, similar to Instagram, with Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram.

Meta’s newly-launched social media platform Threads is reportedly planning to introduce a ‘Following’ tab feature on the platform, which is similar to the popular micro-blogging application Twitter. Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, responded to a question regarding the "Following" tab by saying, "We're working on it, but the next week is all about getting rid of bugs and keeping the lights on."

Mosseri commented in response to another post, "We've got to build a following feed over the next couple weeks, but I do think a lot of why people are getting so much engagement right now is because you don't need to follow a bunch of people in order to discover a bunch of new accounts in feed."

Within a day of its launch, people liked Meta's Threads app more than 190 million times, and it already has over 95 million posts. The app is presently the top-rated free software on the Apple App Store, and these figures were obtained on both the iOS and Android platforms.

The Instagram team just released Threads, a new tool for joining online discussions and sending text updates. Posts may be up to 500 characters long, contain links, images, and videos up to five minutes long, and you log in using your Instagram account.

The firm claims that, like Instagram, Threads allows users to interact with and follow friends and producers who share their interests, including those they follow on Instagram. Additionally, when a user under the age of 16 (or under the age of 18 in some countries) joins the app, their default profile setting is private. Users have the option to limit who can mention or react to them in Threads.

Similar to Instagram, users may add certain terms to their threads to filter out comments that include those words. By pressing the three-dot menu, they may also unfollow, ban, restrict, or report a profile on Threads, and any profiles they have blocked on Instagram will also be prohibited on Threads.

