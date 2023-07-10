Apple iPhone 15 Pro expected to come in dark blue colour with a grey undertone: Report

The upcoming iPhone 15 Pro will be available in a new titanium material, featuring a unique blue shade with a brushed finish. Unlike previous stainless steel options, this blue colour has a darker tone with more grey.

The forthcoming iPhone 15 Pro will come in a distinctive dark blue shade with a grey undertone, with Apple intending to introduce new iPhones in September of this year, according to a recent report. The new titanium alloy, which will Apple used for the next iPhone 15 Pro, has a distinctive blue hue and a brushed surface. In contrast to earlier stainless steel colour choices, this blue shade has a deeper tone and more grey. It has a deeper and more elegant look than the blue used for the iPhone 12 Pro models, according to MacRumors.

The titanium grey colour, which is a lighter silver-grey than the space grey/space black shade, is anticipated to be paired with the silver, space grey/space black, and blue colour variants, according to the report.

In terms of appearance, the iPhone 15 Pro models will resemble the iPhone 14 Pro models with a few minor visual modifications. A multi-function mute button will take the place of the mute switch, and the display bezels are anticipated to be slimmer. The volume and power buttons could be placed somewhat differently, and the Lightning port will be replaced by a USB-C port.

In related news, analyst Jeff Pu expects the price of the iPhone 15 Pro Max to exceed $1099, which would be the first price hike in years. As spotted by MacRumors, he now believes that the iPhone 15 Pro Max, in particular, could jump in sticker price due to a number of hardware upgrades, including a titanium frame, more RAM, the A17 Bionic chipset, solid state buttons, and a periscope zoom lens for improved zooming.

A number of new features are anticipated for the iPhone 15 series, which could include the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. These features include USB-C as the standard charging port and a Dynamic Island notch cutout for all models, which is presently only available on the iPhone 14 Pro models.

