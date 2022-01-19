  • Facebook
    Tata Tiago i-CNG, Tata Tigor i-CNG launched in India; Here's all you need to know about new cars

    Tata Motors joins Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai as the third mass-market automaker to provide factory-fitted CNG kits on its passenger vehicles with the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 19, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
    Tata Motors has released prices for the Tiago and Tigor with i-CNG engines. The Tata Tiago CNG is priced at Rs 6.09 lakh, while the Tigor CNG is priced at Rs 7.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). Tata Motors joins Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai as the third mass-market automaker to provide factory-fitted CNG kits on its passenger vehicles with the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG. These two models are the first in a series of CNG-powered cars from Tata Motors.

    Tata's 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Revotron petrol engine powers the Tiago i-CNG and Tigor i-CNG. While this engine generates 86hp and 113Nm of peak torque when running on petrol, it produces 73hp and 95Nm of peak torque on compressed natural gas. The Tiago has 168mm of ground clearance, while the Tigor has 165mm. On both versions, the only transmission choice is a 5-speed manual gearbox. Notably, the Tiago and Tigor CNG can be started straight in CNG mode, which none of its competitors provides.

     

    The CNG-powered versions of the Tiago and the Tigor do not boast of any changes in terms of design. The only update on the outside is a new 'i-CNG' badge on the tailgate of both models. Similarly, there aren't any notable changes to the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG interior either. Boot space, however, has taken a massive hit. The Tiago's boot space is down from 242 litres to just 80 litres, while the Tigor's boot space is down from 419 litres to 205 litres. 

    The Tiago CNG comes in four trim levels: XE, XM, XT, and XZ+, whereas the Tigor CNG comes in two: XZ and XZ+. The Tiago CNG is available from the base trim up to the second-from-top trim, but the Tigor CNG is only available on the top-spec trims. 14-inch wheels, projector headlamps with LED DRLS, 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an eight-speaker Harman audio system, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable and foldable wing mirrors, and other features are included. Dual airbags, ABS, a rear parking camera and sensors, and corner stability control are safety features. Notably, the Tiago CNG and Tigor CNG are the only Global NCAP 4-star certified CNG vehicles now available in the nation.

    As previously said, Maruti and Hyundai have dominated the CNG industry thus far, with the former offering the most diverse variety of CNG vehicles, ranging from the Alto to the Ertiga MPV. The Tata Tiago CNG will compete with the Hyundai Santro CNG, Maruti Wagon R CNG, and the recently released Celerio CNG.

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2022, 3:00 PM IST
