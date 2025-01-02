Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

The Hyundai Creta EV is set to launch on January 17, 2025. Explore its impressive features, range of up to 473km, advanced technology, and competitive pricing.  Discover the future of electric SUVs.

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 2, 2025, 2:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 2, 2025, 2:19 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India today revealed the Hyundai Creta EV, which will be launched in the country on January 17 at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.  Among other vehicles, the Hyundai Creta Electric will compete with the Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv, MG ZS EV, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and Toyota Urban Cruiser EV.

Hyundai Creta EV: Design

The Hyundai Creta electric's design draws a lot of inspiration from its internal combustion engine. It will, however, include distinctive features like a front-end charging outlet and a closed-off grille. While keeping the same shape, it will also get new aerodynamic 17-inch alloy wheels as part of the package. In an effort to increase economy, the firm has also included dynamic air flaps to control air flow around the SUV. The brand offers eight monotone and two dual-tone alternatives, including three matte colors, to go with the design.

Hyundai Creta EV: Features

The cabin of the electric SUV draws inspiration from the Ioniq 5. It will include a touchscreen infotainment system with new features and software, as well as an entirely digital instrument cluster. The kit will also include a three-spoke steering wheel and an improved sound system from the company. A comprehensive list of technologies, including a digital key, Level 2 ADAS, TPMS, a 360-degree camera, and more for occupant safety, are also anticipated for the Hyundai Creta electric. Executive, Smart, Premium, and Excellence are the four variations that will comprise all of these characteristics.

Hyundai Creta EV: Battery, range and charging time

There are two battery pack configurations for the Hyundai Creta Electric: 51.4kWh and 42kWh. With a 51.4kWh battery pack option, the Hyundai Creta EV can go 473km on a single full charge, and with a 42kWh battery pack option, it can travel 390km.

With a DC fast charger, the Hyundai Creta Electric can be charged from 10% to 80% in just 58 minutes. In under four hours, an 11kW linked wall-box AC home charger can charge a device 10%–100%. The Hyundai Creta Electric is said to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds with the bigger battery pack (51.4kWh).

