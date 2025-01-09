Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Prateek Waikar, Priyanka Ingle to lead Indian teams; check men's and women's squads

Prateek Waikar has been named captain of the Indian men’s team, while Priyanka Ingle will lead the women’s side as hosts India announced their squads for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled to begin on January 13.

Prateek Waikar has been named captain of the Indian men’s team, while Priyanka Ingle will lead the women’s side as hosts India announced their squads for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled to begin on January 13.

The tournament will take place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium from January 13 to 19. On the opening day, the Indian men’s team will compete against Nepal, while the women’s team will face South Korea on January 14.

Supporting the captains, Sumit Bhatia has been appointed head coach for the women’s team, and Ashwani Kumar will guide the men’s team as head coach.

"It is the first World Cup and I have been chosen as the women’s team captain, it is a great feeling indeed. In the coming years Kho Kho will grow in this country and the juniors should practice hard, as they may get opportunities to play in the Asian or Commonwealth Games or even the Olympics," Priyanka was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"I have been playing Kho Kho for the past 24 years and finally this day has come that I will captain my side. The moment my name was announced, I got goosebumps. My family will be proud that finally my hard-work has paid off," Prateek said.

The announcement was made by Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India, alongside Major General Vikram Dev Dogra, CEO of the Kho Kho World Cup.

Mittal also unveiled a special feature of the teams' jerseys – both the men’s and women’s squads will sport a "Bharat" logo, proudly branding them as "Bharat Ki Team."

"The Indian team will be known as 'Bharat Ki Team'," Mittal said at the media briefing. "The jersey will feature 'Bharat’ prominently."

Additionally, the trophy for the winner of the women’s edition was unveiled on Thursday.

"The green trophy will honour the women who will showcase their skills," said Geeta Sudhan, COO, Kho Kho World Cup.

In preparation for the tournament, a training camp was held at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where 60 boys and girls from across India competed for a place on the national teams.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India's men and women squads

