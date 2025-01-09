Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Prateek Waikar, Priyanka Ingle to lead Indian teams; check men's and women's squads

Prateek Waikar has been named captain of the Indian men’s team, while Priyanka Ingle will lead the women’s side as hosts India announced their squads for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled to begin on January 13.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Prateek Waikar, Priyanka Ingle to lead Indian teams; check men's and women's squads snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 9:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 9:31 PM IST

Prateek Waikar has been named captain of the Indian men’s team, while Priyanka Ingle will lead the women’s side as hosts India announced their squads for the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup, scheduled to begin on January 13.

The tournament will take place at the Indira Gandhi Stadium from January 13 to 19. On the opening day, the Indian men’s team will compete against Nepal, while the women’s team will face South Korea on January 14.

Supporting the captains, Sumit Bhatia has been appointed head coach for the women’s team, and Ashwani Kumar will guide the men’s team as head coach.

"It is the first World Cup and I have been chosen as the women’s team captain, it is a great feeling indeed. In the coming years Kho Kho will grow in this country and the juniors should practice hard, as they may get opportunities to play in the Asian or Commonwealth Games or even the Olympics," Priyanka was quoted as saying in a PTI report.

"I have been playing Kho Kho for the past 24 years and finally this day has come that I will captain my side. The moment my name was announced, I got goosebumps. My family will be proud that finally my hard-work has paid off," Prateek said.

The announcement was made by Sudhanshu Mittal, President of the Kho Kho Federation of India, alongside Major General Vikram Dev Dogra, CEO of the Kho Kho World Cup.

Mittal also unveiled a special feature of the teams' jerseys – both the men’s and women’s squads will sport a "Bharat" logo, proudly branding them as "Bharat Ki Team."

"The Indian team will be known as 'Bharat Ki Team'," Mittal said at the media briefing. "The jersey will feature 'Bharat’ prominently."

Additionally, the trophy for the winner of the women’s edition was unveiled on Thursday.

"The green trophy will honour the women who will showcase their skills," said Geeta Sudhan, COO, Kho Kho World Cup.

In preparation for the tournament, a training camp was held at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where 60 boys and girls from across India competed for a place on the national teams.

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: India's men and women squads

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Prateek Waikar, Priyanka Ingle to lead Indian teams; check men's and women's squads snt

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Prateek Waikar, Priyanka Ingle to lead Indian teams; check men's and women's squads snt

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

29 runs in an over! TN's Jagadeeshan smashes six 4s on trot in Vijay Hazare Trophy clash vs Rajasthan (WATCH) hrd

29 runs in an over! TN's Jagadeeshan smashes six 4s on trot in Vijay Hazare Trophy clash vs Rajasthan (WATCH)

football Bentacurs on-pitch collapse Tottenham star shares health update posts pic with fiancee hrd

Bentacur's on-pitch collapse: Tottenham star shares health update, posts pic with fiancee

Champions Trophy 2025: Cummins participation in jeopardy? Australian skipper to undergo scans for sore ankle hrd

Champions Trophy 2025: Cummins participation in jeopardy? Australian skipper to undergo scans for sore ankle

football Graham Potter appointed new head coach of West Ham United, lauds club's fanbase in first statement snt

Graham Potter appointed new head coach of West Ham United, lauds club's fanbase in first statement

football For time First time in 154 years! Ashley Young could face son Tyler in Everton vs Peterborough FA Cup clash hrd

First time in 154 years! Ashley Young could face son Tyler in Everton vs Peterborough FA Cup clash

Recent Stories

Tirupati stampede: Andhra CM Naidu orders judicial probe; three officials transferred, two suspended dmn

Tirupati stampede: Andhra CM Naidu orders judicial probe; three officials transferred, two suspended

Legendary playback singer P Jayachandran passes away at 80 dmn

Legendary playback singer P Jayachandran passes away at 80

Indian YouTuber's Russian wife harassed at Udaipur's City Palace, his reaction goes viral dmn

Indian YouTuber's Russian wife harassed at Udaipur's City Palace, his reaction goes viral (WATCH)

football What does Mikel Arteta need to do to overcome Arsenal's goalscoring struggles? hrd

What does Mikel Arteta need to do to overcome Arsenal's goalscoring struggles?

Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of manipulating New Delhi elections, complains to ECI about major scam dmn

Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of manipulating New Delhi elections, complains to ECI about major scam

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon