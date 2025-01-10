18 Pakistani nuclear engineers abducted by TTP, plead for rescue as tensions escalate; WATCH viral video

In a shocking escalation of violence, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has captured 18 engineers working for Pakistan's Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) in Dera Ismail Khan, reportedly seizing a significant quantity of uranium from the country’s largest uranium mine. The abduction of the nuclear scientists has sent shockwaves through the nation, highlighting the worsening security situation and Pakistan’s inability to protect critical infrastructure in the face of rising internal chaos.

The TTP militants, in a recent video release, showed the kidnapped engineers pleading for their safety and urging the Pakistani government to meet the terror group's demands. The video, which has gone viral on social media, depicts the workers, some of whom were employed at the Qabul Khel Atomic Energy mining project in Lakki Marwat, visibly distressed and asking Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to ensure their release.

The TTP, known for its insurgency against the Pakistani state, stated that the abductions were not meant to harm the engineers but were intended to pressure Islamabad into halting its military offensive against TTP fighters. In their statement, the militants also called for the release of key TTP militants currently held in Pakistani prisons.

The militants’ actions have sparked widespread concern, as Pakistan’s nuclear program, one of the most sensitive aspects of national security, now finds itself under direct threat. Reports indicate that the TTP also looted a large cache of uranium, further intensifying fears about the potential misuse of nuclear material. The incident underscores the vulnerabilities faced by Pakistan’s nuclear infrastructure amidst ongoing insurgencies and militant activities.

This abduction comes on the heels of escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan. Following a series of airstrikes by Pakistan against TTP hideouts in Afghanistan, the Taliban's Ministry of Defense responded by accusing Pakistan of targeting innocent refugees and not just militants. The violent exchanges have further strained relations between the two countries, with the Afghan Taliban issuing a warning of retaliation.

The TTP’s rise in strength and their repeated attacks on Pakistani military personnel have raised alarms about the deteriorating security situation in the region. As the group intensifies its campaign against the Pakistani government, the country’s military and intelligence services are under increasing pressure to contain the threat posed by this well-organized militant group.

