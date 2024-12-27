Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Osamu Suzuki, former chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation, passed away at 94. His leadership transformed Suzuki into a global automotive leader, particularly in small cars and bikes, and he played a pivotal role in establishing Maruti Suzuki's dominance in the Indian market.

Osamu Suzuki, the former chairman of Suzuki Motor Corporation and a key figure in its rise as a global automotive leader, passed away on December 25 at the age of 94. His death from lymphoma was verified by the corporation. Osamu Matsuda was born in Gero, Japan, on January 30, 1930. He married into the founding family and took the surname Suzuki to join Suzuki Motor in 1958. This was the beginning of an incredible adventure in which he was instrumental in establishing the firm as a world leader in tiny vehicles and bikes.

Suzuki was the longest-serving CEO of a multinational carmaker thanks to his leadership, which encompassed two stints as president. He was renowned for his strategic thinking and creative vision, which included forming alliances with Volkswagen and General Motors to increase Suzuki's market share in North America and Europe.

In the 1980s, Suzuki made one of his most audacious and profitable forays into the Indian market. Maruti Udyog was founded in 1982 by Suzuki in collaboration with the Indian government. The partnership unveiled the renowned Maruti 800, a little vehicle that revolutionized the Indian auto industry. In addition to revolutionizing the Indian auto industry, this action made Maruti Suzuki the nation's top automaker, a position it still maintains today.

The Indian market, which was dominated by outdated Ambassador and Fiat cars from the mid-60s, saw a surge in demand for the Maruti 800. The waiting lists for this small car extended up to three years, and it fetched a premium in the second-hand market.

The term of Osamu Suzuki was not without difficulties. In 2016, he resigned from his position as CEO due to a fuel economy testing controversy in Japan. He stayed dedicated to the business in spite of this setback, and in his senior years he served as an advisor.

The venture launched the Maruti 800 in December 1983, which became an instant hit. Maruti, now a Suzuki Motor unit, quickly rose to become India's largest car manufacturer, commanding over 40% of the market share. He also formed partnerships with General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG to sell vehicles in North America and Europe, and a capital alliance partnership with Toyota in 2019.

Latest Videos