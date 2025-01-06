Maruti Suzuki’s 2025 Lineup: From e Vitara to Brezza facelift; here's what you can expect

Maruti Suzuki is set to launch several new vehicles in India in 2025, including the electric eVitara, facelifted Baleno and Brezza, and a 7-seater Grand Vitara. These models will feature updated designs, new engine options, and advanced features to compete in the evolving Indian automotive market.

Even though its market share has decreased over the past ten years to just over 40 percent, Maruti Suzuki still controls a large portion of the Indian passenger car industry. The Indo-Japanese automaker's approach has changed over time, moving away from concentrating on the small vehicle market and toward more expensive models. However, Maruti is the only automaker in India still selling models for the tiny and micro segments. Models such as the latest Swift and Dzire models were introduced in the nation in 2024. Let's examine every potential Maruti Suzuki vehicle that will be introduced in 2025.

1. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

The e Vitara will kick off the year. On January 17, the company's first electric car is scheduled to debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Expo. Last November, at the most recent EICMA, the electric SUV made its debut in its final production version. Since the e Vitara would be produced in Suzuki's Gujarat factory, India will be among the first markets to get it. The e Vitara has dimensions of 4,275 mm, 1,800 mm in width, 1,635 mm in height, and 180 mm of ground clearance, all based on a 2,700 mm wheelbase. There will be two battery options for the e Vitara: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 49 kWh motor generates 142 horsepower and 189 Nm of torque, whilst the 61 kWh single motor generates 172 horsepower and 189 Nm. The top-tier AWD mode produces 300 Nm and 181 horsepower.

2. Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

The last upgrade for the Baleno was made in 2022. In the upcoming year, Maruti Suzuki is reportedly planning to introduce a redesigned Baleno. A new engine and some modest design changes are anticipated for the next generation of the luxury hatchback. The new 1.2-liter Z-series naturally aspirated 3-cylinder gasoline engine, which debuted in the fourth-generation Swift earlier in May 2024, is anticipated to be installed in the Baleno. But according to rumors, the new Baleno's engine may also benefit from a hybrid system, which would increase fuel economy.

3. Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift

In the middle of 2022, Maruti Suzuki made significant updates to the Brezza. Although the subcompact SUV is one of the best-selling vehicles in its class, regular upgrades are now standard due to increased competition from rivals. With features such a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a completely digital driver's display, heated and ventilated front seats, and six airbags (standard), the redesigned Brezza may be introduced around the middle of 2025.

4. Maruti Suzuki Grand 7-seater Vitara

A seven-seater Grand Vitara might be the next vehicle to be introduced with the Vitara moniker. Recently, a heavily camouflaged test mule of the same was seen. We might infer a stylistic shift from the existing Grand Vitara even if the majority of the exterior was hidden. When it launches, it will compete with vehicles like the Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar,

