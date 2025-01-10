Los Angeles wildfires: Horrific drone footages reveal vast charred landscapes amid firefight (WATCH)

Wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles County have created scenes of unprecedented destruction, claiming the lives of at least five people and forcing over 179,000 residents to flee their homes.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 10, 2025, 12:10 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 10, 2025, 12:10 AM IST

Wildfires sweeping across Los Angeles County have created scenes of unprecedented destruction, claiming the lives of at least five people and forcing over 179,000 residents to flee their homes. Fueled by historic winds and prolonged drought, the infernos have devastated communities from Pacific Palisades to Altadena, with officials describing the situation as one of the most destructive natural disasters in the city's history.

Scope of the Disaster

The Palisades fire remains the largest blaze, having scorched over 17,000 acres with no containment in sight. The Eaton fire has also caused significant damage, burning more than 10,600 acres. Together, these fires have destroyed more than 1,300 structures and threaten over 60,000 additional buildings.

Fire crews are battling under extreme conditions, with Santa Ana winds gusting up to 80 mph on Wednesday. Although winds calmed slightly early Thursday, officials warned they could intensify again later in the day, prolonging the threat.

Evacuation and Damage

Nearly 200,000 people are under evacuation warnings, and officials have emphasized the need for residents to comply with orders to ensure safety. Thousands of homes and several faith centers have been reduced to ashes, leaving communities grieving not just the loss of property but the memories tied to these spaces.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called the situation a "perfect storm," citing the combination of historic winds and drought. "This is absolutely an unprecedented, historic firestorm," she said.

Progress and Challenges

Firefighters made some progress in Hollywood Hills, where a major threat near iconic landmarks like the Walk of Fame was contained Wednesday night. However, both the Palisades and Eaton fires remain at 0% containment, and flare-ups continue to threaten densely populated neighborhoods.

LA County Fire Chief Kristin Crowley noted the challenges of extreme fire behavior in the Palisades area. "The Palisades fire is one of the most destructive natural disasters in the history of Los Angeles," she said.

Resource Strain and Community Impact

Water supply issues initially hindered firefighting efforts in the Palisades, with hydrants running dry due to unprecedented demand. However, officials report the situation has stabilized, and firefighters now have sufficient water to combat the flames.

The fires have also exposed vulnerabilities, with 20 arrests reported for looting and burglary in evacuated neighborhoods. Officials condemned the acts, with LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger promising accountability.

Support and Unity

President Joe Biden and California Governor Gavin Newsom have pledged full federal and state support for recovery efforts. Mayor Bass emphasized the importance of unity, urging Angelenos to help neighbors, heed evacuation orders, and remain resilient in the face of the crisis.

As firefighters brace for another challenging day, officials remain hopeful that calmer winds will provide a critical window to contain the infernos and prevent further destruction. The red flag warning remains in effect through Friday evening.

