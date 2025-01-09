'Mistakes happen... I'm also human, not God': PM Modi makes podcast debut with Nikhil Kamath (WATCH)

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be his next guest on the podcast "WTF is with Nikhil Kamath," sending shockwaves of excitement across social media.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 10:29 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 10:29 PM IST

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be his next guest on the podcast "WTF is with Nikhil Kamath," sending shockwaves of excitement across social media. The release of a two-minute trailer for the upcoming episode confirmed that this will be PM Modi’s first appearance on a podcast, a significant moment in both Indian politics and the world of digital media.

The trailer showcases a candid conversation between Kamath and PM Modi, where they explore a variety of topics, including politics, entrepreneurship, and leadership. One of the standout moments from the teaser is when PM Modi reflects on his time as Chief Minister of Gujarat, recalling a moment when he unassumingly admitted to making mistakes. "Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God," he remarked, adding a sense of humility to the conversation.

The teaser first sparked speculation about the identity of Kamath’s mystery guest, with a brief clip of a conversation in Hindi and a distinct laughter at the end. Social media users quickly guessed that the guest was none other than Prime Minister Modi. The full trailer revealed the two discussing various aspects of leadership, with Kamath noting the challenges faced by both politicians and entrepreneurs. Kamath also expressed his nervousness about interviewing the Prime Minister, calling it a tough conversation, to which Modi responded with reassurance: "This is my first podcast, I don't know how it'll go with your audience."

The episode delves into the intersections between politics and business, with Kamath sharing his vision to highlight the common challenges faced by leaders in both fields. PM Modi also offered advice for young people aspiring to join politics, emphasizing the importance of entering the field with a clear mission, rather than just ambition.

The trailer ends with a teaser about PM Modi’s thoughts on how his approach to leadership has evolved between his first and second terms, a topic that is sure to draw significant attention once the full episode is released.

Kamath’s announcement of the episode, titled "People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi," has already generated a massive buzz online, with followers eager to hear the in-depth conversation between two influential figures in Indian society. The episode is expected to draw millions of views, offering listeners a rare glimpse into PM Modi's thoughts on leadership, politics, and his personal journey.

