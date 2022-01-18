Kia Carens receives fantastic response from Indian buyers with 7,738 bookings on first day

The Kia Carens was revealed internationally on December 16, 2021, with ten safety package features, including six airbags, standard across all five grades - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus.

Kia India has reported that the Carens has had a fantastic reaction from Indian buyers, with 7738 bookings being made on the first day. On January 14, 2022, the business began pre-bookings for prospective consumers through the Kia India official website and any approved dealership by paying an initial booking payment of Rs 25,000. Furthermore, the Kia Carens have the most fantastic day one booking figures for a Kia in India thus far. In addition, the Korean carmaker stated that a complete pricing list for the Carens would be released very soon.

The Kia Carens was revealed internationally on December 16, 2021, with ten safety package features, including six airbags, standard across all five grades - Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. The MPV also has enhanced connection through Kia Connect, with 66 Connected Car features and a variety of powertrain and gearbox options, as well as the class's most extended wheelbase.

Kia Carens will be available with six or seven seats and five trim levels: Premium, Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury, and Luxury Plus. To ensure the vehicle's sophisticated appeal, Kia's new people-mover will be loaded with a multitude of cutting-edge technologies and amenities. The Kia Carens 7-seater SUV was presented as a rival to cars such as the Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector Plus, and others.

Also Read | Kia Carens booking open in India, likely to debut in February 2022; All about it

Tae-Jin Park, the Managing Director and CEO of Kia India, stated, "We are happy with the huge reaction that Kia Carens has got from consumers within the first 24 hours of beginning pre-bookings. It is the biggest number of first-day bookings for any of our products in India."

Also Read | Kia reveals Carens' variants, engine details and other specifications; Details inside