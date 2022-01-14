  • Facebook
    Hyundai named as top searched carmaker in India; Toyota bags top spot worldwide

    According to the study report, BMW took second place in the global ranking, gaining 29 nations where the automaker was most searched, followed by Mercedes in third place.

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 14, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
    The highest searches were categorised according to an annual analysis mapping out the Google trends for the most sought automobile manufacturers in 2021. According to reports, Toyota has emerged as the most-searched automobile manufacturer globally. The data was gathered from 154 countries, with Toyota coming out on top in 47. Furthermore, Hyundai has been declared India's most sought automaker.

    According to the study report, BMW took second place in the global ranking, gaining 29 nations where the automaker was most searched, followed by Mercedes in third place. According to the survey, Toyota, the top scorer on the list, accounted for 31 per cent of all searches.

    Toyota, the top scorer on the list, represented 31 per cent of all searches, which the research stated is lower than the South Korean brand's score in 2020, which was 34.8 per cent.
    The growth of other new and developing brands, such as Kia and Tesla, might explain the drop. Furthermore, the popularity of electric vehicles has altered the 2021 ranking. According to the findings, there has been a significant surge in the popularity of electric cars. For the first time, the annual study showed Tesla hovering around the top ranks in many nations, including Singapore, Hong Kong, Austria, Iceland, Madagascar, China, and Macao, among others.

    Audi, too, has had a fantastic year, with its popularity propelling the brand from sixth place in 2020 to fourth place in 2021. The manufacturer quadrupled the number of nations where it was the most searched for. Hyundai followed a similar path, reaching the top of search results in many countries, including India. Brands like Nissan, Ford, and Peugeot look to be playing fast and loose with nations that are slipping from their grasp in terms of popularity.

    Last Updated Jan 14, 2022, 2:02 PM IST
