Mahindra BE 6, Mahindra XEV 9E price REVEALED! Check booking date and other details

Mahindra has announced the prices for its new electric SUVs - the BE 6 and XEV 9e. The news follows the initial unveiling of both models on November 26, 2024, at the Unlimit India event. After creating a buzz across social media platforms on the internet with the introduction price of BE 6 and XEV 9e, Mahindra has now revealed the price details of the top models. The former can be purchased at the starting price of Rs 18.9 lakh, while the top model goes up Rs 26.90 lakh. The latter cost Rs 30.50 lakh (all ex-showroom).

When will bookings be open?

As a result, Mahindra will open bookings only for the feature-loaded Pack Three in 79 kWh for both the BE 6 and XEV 9e on February 14, 2025, which is Valentine’s Day. Mahindra has stated that deliveries are anticipated to commence in early March 2025, phased test drives will begin on January 14, and clients may start adding preferences in January.

For the customers staying in Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Cochin, Coimbatore, Goa, Howrah, Indore, Jaipur, Jalandhar, Kolkata, Lucknow, Surat, Chandigarh, on 24 January 2025.

What is Mahindra's vehicle plan?

The "Three for Me" Program is a vehicle loan plan offered by Mahindra loan. The BE 6 Pack Three and XEV 9E Pack Three will have monthly EMIs of Rs 39,224 and Rs 45,450, respectively, which is comparable to the EMI of their respective Pack One models. A down payment of up to 15.5% and a balloon payment of Rs 4.65 Lakh at the end of six years will be offered for the BE 6, and a down payment of up to 15.5% and a balloon payment of Rs 4.35 Lakh at the end of six years will be offered for the XEV 9e.

Also, the lifetime battery warranty is valid only for the first registered owners and is applicable only to private registration. In cases of ownership change, the battery warranty will be 10 years or 2,00,000 km, whichever is earlier than the first-ever date of delivery of the vehicle.

