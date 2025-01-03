Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey

Delhi enveloped in dense fog! Learn essential safety tips for driving in low visibility conditions.  From using fog lamps correctly to maintaining safe distances, ensure a safe journey during foggy weather. Stay safe on the roads!

Driving in fog? Follow THESE 7 essential safety tips for a safe journey gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 1:04 PM IST

As cold waves swept across the nation's capital on Friday morning, dense fog enveloped Delhi. The India Meteorological Department reports that at 5:30 am on Friday, the temperature in Delhi was 9.6 degrees Celsius. The national capital's air quality has declined from "poor" to "very poor." A number of accidents have occurred nationwide as a result of the resumption of the yearly fog and smog season, which has been made worse this year by increased pollution levels. 

Driving in foggy conditions can be particularly challenging due to reduced visibility, making it uncomfortable and risky. To avoid road accidents, it is crucial to follow some key precautions while driving in fog.

1. Drive Slowly:
Slower reaction and braking times are caused by reduced vision. You have more time to react to any unexpected obstructions or collisions up ahead when you drive more slowly. To prevent crashes, maintain a safe distance from other cars on the road.

2. Use Fog Lamps and Low-Beam Headlights:
In foggy circumstances, always use low-beam headlights. Visibility is further diminished by high lights reflecting off the fog. Turn on the fog lamps in your car if it has them. You may alert cars behind you by using rear fog lamps.

3. Avoid Using Hazard Lights While Driving:
You should only use your car's hazards lights when it is completely still. Using danger lights while driving causes confusion for other drivers and raises the possibility of collisions.

4. Park Safely if Visibility Drops:
Stop and find a secure spot off the road if visibility drops dangerously. To indicate that your car is stopped, turn on your hazard and parking lights.

5. Depend on Lane markings:
To maintain concentration in situations with very poor vision and no way to halt, abide by lane markings. To stay clear of approaching traffic on single-lane roads, stay to the left.

6. Maintain distance:
It's critical to keep a safe distance from the car in front of you when driving in severe fog. This gives you enough time to respond in case the car in front of you brakes unexpectedly. To reduce the chance of accidents, a minimum of 80 to 100 meters should be kept between vehicles.

7. Ensure side mirrors are clean: 
To keep a good vision of the back of your car, make sure your side mirrors are clean. Overall safety is increased when mirrors are cleaned properly because they increase awareness of nearby cars.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hyundai Creta EV with 473 km range unveiled launch on january 17 2025 check features design and more gcw

Hyundai Creta EV with 473km range unveiled! Launch on January 17, 2025 | Check features and more

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission gcw

Tata Punch to Nissan Magnite: Top 5 cars under Rs 8 lakh with Automatic Manual Transmission

iPhone vs Android: Are Ola, Uber charging differently? Social media post raises eyebrows gcw

iPhone vs Android: Are Ola, Uber charging differently? Social media post raises eyebrows

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it? gcw

Ola electric introduces limited-edition 24K gold-plated S1 Pro Sona edition, Know how to grab it?

Recent Stories

Puneet Khurana suicide: 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Delhi cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces gcw

Puneet Khurana suicide | 'No capacity to pay Rs 10 lakh more': Cafe owner's last video before suicide surfaces

Olx to Quikr-Know where to find second-hand bikes under 50,000 RBA

Olx to Quikr-Know where to find second-hand bikes under 50,000

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-413 January 3 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE dmn

Kerala Lottery Results Nirmal NR-413 January 3 2025: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH) snt

PM Modi calls AAP an 'aapda' for Delhi, accuses Kejriwal of corruption and glorifying it (WATCH)

Pongal Holiday: You will get leave from January 13th and 17th for festival RBA

Pongal Holiday: You will get leave from January 13th and 17th for festival

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon