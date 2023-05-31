Tata Motors the only Indian company in Global Automaker Ratings 2022

Tata is the only auto manufacturer from India in this list. ICCT collected and comprehensively analyzed data on 6 automobile markets. These include China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea and the United States. Tata is the only Indian company in this list.

A new study from the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) revealed the effectiveness of the transition to zero-tailpipe-emission vehicles by the 20 top automakers in the world. The lone firm from India on this list is Tata Motors.

Regarding the rising demand for electric cars, the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT) issued an analysis on the six main markets in the world. Out of these, 6 were declared the best. 5 of these companies have their headquarters in Japan, while Tata is the only Indian company. Markets covered in this report include China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, and the United States.

The Global Automaker Rating 2022 also includes a rating on the transition to Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) by international automakers. The top two corporations worldwide, according to this survey, are Tesla and BYD.

Also Read | Mahindra Thar 5-door may get sunroof, likely to debut in India in 2024

The report furthe said, "According to this rating, BYD is the only legacy automaker to go fully electric, rivaling ratings leader Tesla. Legacy automakers BMW and Volkswagen are serious about the EV transition."

It further added, "Tata is the only company headquartered in India but its low score is attributed to low ZEV sales, limited ZEV production and lack of strategy."

The data gathered up until December 2022 is the foundation for the ICCT report. It has been produced taking into account the firms' strategy, potential decarbonization, and present market position. According to this analysis, the 20 automakers profiled account for 65% of light-duty vehicle sales worldwide and 89% of sales in six important areas.

Also Read | Tata Altroz iCNG vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG: Comparing fuel efficiency, price, other details