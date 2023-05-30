Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Mahindra Thar 5-door may get sunroof, likely to debut in India in 2024

    Mahindra is gearing up to expand the Thar line-up with a 5-door version and fresh spy shots show the upcoming SUV equipped with a sunroof. It is expected to come with petrol and diesel engine options.

    First Published May 30, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    After creating a top spot for itself in the Indian market, the Mahindra Thar 3 door became one of the hot-selling and high-in-demand products. Due to the SUV's popularity, the business decided to release the full off-road vehicle in a 5-door body style.

    With its spy photos, the automobile already dominated the market before its formal introduction or debut. During the testing period, the SUV was also frequently seen, completely camouflaged, exposing some of the essential components and general layout.

    According to the reports, the next 5-door Thar seeks to offer comparable features in a more useful way. In addition to having extra doors, the four-wheeler will also have cutting-edge features like a large sunroof, fixed rear glass, a split window for the back passengers, a front centre armrest, multiple seating options in the back, LED taillamps, and modernised alloy wheels, among others.

    Leaks indicated that the cabin will also get a significant overhaul. The brand is probably going to include automated temperature control, which is now unavailable in 3-door vehicles. Additionally, an improved touchscreen infotainment system with compatibility for all vehicle connect technology is anticipated. In addition, there may be some obvious alterations to the interior design motif.

    The Mahindra Thar has a sizable fan base in the nation, and customers must endure lengthy delivery delays. To appeal to a wider audience, Mahindra also introduced a cheap RWD 4X2 variant of the Thar earlier this year. After the Maruti Suzuki Jimny made its debut in India, it was anticipated that the Thar brand would suffer, but that hasn't happened. 

