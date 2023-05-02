Renault Kiger RXT (O) trim gets new features, priced at Rs 7.99 lakh; Check details

Renault has just updated the Kiger compact SUV with more features from the top trim making its way down to the second-from-top RXT(O) trim. In addition, the company has announced offers and discounts on the RXZ variant in the Kiger range which includes cash benefits of Rs 10,000.

Renault India has unveiled the Kiger RXT (O) model in the nation, with a price tag of Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, the company has announced offers and discounts on the RXZ variant, including cash benefits of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, a corporate discount of Rs 12,000, and loyalty benefits worth up to Rs 49,000.

The Kiger RXT(O) now has 16-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and full-LED headlights and taillights, which were previously only available in the RXZ specification. The RXT(O) trim level offers both the 1.0-liter normally aspirated and turbo-petrol engines in manual and automatic configurations.

Also Read | MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Comparing features, price, battery and more

Furthermore, the brand has implemented the 'Human First Programme' to emphasise safety by making several features standard on all Renault cars in India, including Electronic Stability Programme (ESP), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Traction Control System (TCS), and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Global NCAP has given the Renault Kiger a 4-star grade for adult occupant safety. The SUV has four airbags, seatbelts with pretensioners and load limits, impact detecting door unlock, speed sending door lock, 60/40 split rear row seat with adjustable headrests, and ISOFIX child seat anchoring.

Also Read | 7 things you should know about new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV

Designed by Renault teams in France and India, it comes with 1.0L turbo petrol and 1.0L Energy petrol engines which can be availed with X-Tronic CVT and 5 Speed Easy-R AMT transmission options. The SUV delivers a best-in-segment mileage of 20.62kmpl. The Kiger is available in a total of four trims: RXE, RXT, RXT(O) and RXZ.

Also Read | MG Comet EV launched in India at Rs 7.98 lakh; Check out specifications, price, other details