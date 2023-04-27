7 things you should know about new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV

After the C3 hatchback and C5 Aircross SUV, the new Citroen C3 Aircross SUV has made its global premiere in India. It is the brand's third model specifically designed for the country. The second half of 2023 will see the launch of the new C3 Aircross SUV in India, which will provide Citroen in that country more traction. Here is everything you should know about it.

The much anticipated SUV C3 Aircross from French automaker Citroen made its world premiere today in India. Citroen has already sold a significant amount of the C3 hatchback and the C5 Aircross SUV and drawn a significant amount of consumers. The Citroen C3 Aircross SUV launch in India will take place in the second half of this year, possibly around the festive season.

Dimensions: The C3 Aircross SUV is 4,300mm long. It boasts a segment-best wheelbase of 2,671mm. The ground clearance is 200mm. The SUV sits on 17-inch alloy wheels. There are several customisation options as well.

Exteriors: The front grille features a two-layer design with piano black and chrome accents, and the emblem is incorporated into it. Additionally, it has the headlights positioned directly behind the Y-shaped daytime running lamps that are a Citroen trademark. The fog lamp casings are arranged in a circle around the large, specialised air intake vent on the front bumper. Additionally, the chin is prominent and coated in brushed metal.

Seating capacity: According to reports, the C3 Aircross SUV would have a seven-seat configuration. There may also be a five-seater option, according to certain accounts. Customers would undoubtedly have more alternatives if they were interested in purchasing this car as a result. The C3 Aircross will come with a 5+2 seating configuration.

Boot capacity: As far as cargo room goes, Citroen claims that the 5-seat C3 Aircross offers a 444-litre boot and the 7-seater variant gets 511 litres with the third row fully removed.

Under the hood: The C3 Aircross SUV to employ the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, which will produce 110hp of maximum power. The transmission options could be 6-speed manual and an automatic.

Features: The newly launched Citroen C3 comes with LED DRLs, a touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control to dual-zone climate control, multifunction steering wheels, power window, parking sensor, rear wiper, defogger, push start/stop button, automatic ORVMS, and more. In addition, the size SUV has a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android, Apple, and Auto carplay connectivity. The C3 Aircross will also include a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument panel. The C3 has 200mm ground clearance

Competiton: The recently released Citroen C3 Aircross faces competition from the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Kia Seltos, and Volkswagen Taigun, among others. Customers might give the C3 Aircross preference over the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Hyundai Venue.

