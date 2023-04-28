Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    MG Comet EV vs Tata Tiago EV: Comparing features, price, battery and more

    First Published Apr 28, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    The MG Comet EV has been introduced in India by MG Motor India. A lot has been said about the size of this car. However, this innovative electric car is much more than its proportions. Here’s how the new MG Comet fares against the Tata Tiago EV in a specification-based comparison. 

    Dimensions: The length of Comet EV is 2,974 mm, width 1,505 mm, height 1,640 mm and wheelbase 2,010 mm. Meanwhile, Tiago EV's     length is 3,769 mm, Width is 1,677 mm, height  1,536 mm and wheelbase is 2,400 mm.

    Under the hood: A 42PS/110Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor powers the MG Comet EV. In comparison, the Tata Tiago EV has either a 61PS/110Nm or a 75PS/114Nm permanent magnet synchronous motor.

    Price: The MG Comet EV has an introductory price of Rs 7.98 lakh (ex-showroom). The Tata Tiago EV, on the other hand, costs between Rs 8.69 lakh and Rs 11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Battery: The MG Comet EV features a 17.3kWh lithium-ion battery, but the Tata Tiago EV offers two battery options: a 19.2kWh lithium-ion unit and a 24kWh lithium-ion unit.

    Range: The MG Comet EV is said to have a range of 230 km on a single full charge. The Tata Tiago EV's stated range on a single full charge is 250km for the model with the 61PS/110Nm motor and 19.2kWh battery pack, and 315km for the variant with the 75PS/114Nm motor and 24kWh battery pack.

    MG Motor will reveal the variant-wise prices of the Comet EV next month. Bookings for the same will begin on May 15 and the deliveries will commence by the end of next month.

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2023, 2:06 PM IST
